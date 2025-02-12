Esteemed Injury and Ethics Attorney Joins Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers

Attorney Richard C. Alkire joins Paulozzi LPA, bringing 44+ years of legal expertise in personal injury, malpractice, and ethics law.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that trial attorney Richard C. Alkire has joined the law offices of Paulozzi LPA, where he will handle serious car, truck, and motorcycle accident injuries, construction site injuries, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and professional ethics cases. Attorney Alkire is a highly successful legal veteran with more than four decades of expertise during which he has obtained multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements for clients. He has also represented attorneys and judges facing professional discipline before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, formerly the Board of Commissioners on Grievances and Discipline of the Ohio Supreme Court. “We are pleased to add such a seasoned, well-respected trial attorney and advisor to our growing litigation team,” said Attorney Joseph Paulozzi, President/Founder. “Rick brings a wealth of legal expertise to the table, and his extensive negotiation and trial skills will only complement and add to the success of our firm and its clients.”Rick began his legal career in 1980, after being admitted to the Ohio Bar Association. After clerking for Komito, Nurenberg, Plevin, Jacobson, Heller, and McCarthy Co., LPA, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming an associate attorney and later a full partner. He started and ran his own firm from 2002 to 2020. In 2020, he joined Winter Trimacco Co., LPA, and later became a partner at Buckley King LPA. Attorney Alkire joined Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers on January 1, 2025.Mr. Alkire has over 44 years of experience in complex litigation and has held numerous leadership positions throughout his esteemed career. He served as the Chair of the Ohio Supreme Court Board of Commissioners on Grievances and Discipline for two years and was a board member for three consecutive three-year terms. He was also Past President of the Cleveland Academy of Trial Attorneys, and Past President of the Ohio Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). He is a well-sought-after advisor on ethics law as well as on the prosecution of personal injuries, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases.His signature cases have included a $2.7 million verdict in a burn victim case, a $2.5 million settlement in a seatbelt case, and a $1 million award in a manufacturing/product liability case. He has also secured significant settlements for victims of construction accidents and families impacted by college hazing rituals. Rick has participated in over 50 jury trials and prides himself on strong negotiation skills by offering strategic guidance to clients and co-counsel.Attorney Alkire obtained his juris doctorate degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, cum laude. He also served as President of the Cleveland-Marshall Law School Alumni Association. He received his undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts where he majored in philosophy. A native of Cleveland’s west side, he graduated from St. Ignatius High School and now resides in Wooster with his wife, Sue. He is the father of two grown sons and stepfather to a grown son and daughter. He spends time with his grandchildren and enjoys traveling, fly-fishing, and reading.Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers is an Ohio-based personal injury firm with offices throughout the state, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron/Canton, Toledo, and Eastern Ohio. The firm provides highly competent, assertive representation for its clients and has a “legal expertise team” with over 175 years of combined work experience. Paulozzi LPA Injury Lawyers are dedicated to securing maximum compensation for clients in high-value cases, consistently achieving successful verdicts and favorable settlements for wrongfully injured clients across Ohio.For more information or for a free consultation, visit www.law-ohio.com or call us directly at 888-710-0040.

