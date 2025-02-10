FTC Chairman Ferguson Appoints Lucas Croslow as General Counsel of the Federal Trade Commission

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson has appointed Lucas Croslow as General Counsel of the Federal Trade Commission.

“The Commission will receive top-notch legal advice with Lucas Croslow as its General Counsel,” Chairman Ferguson said. “Lucas is a highly skilled lawyer and experienced litigator. As Chairman, I want to win the cases we bring. The Commission is set up for success with Lucas in this critical position.”

Croslow previously served as Deputy Solicitor General of Virginia. In that role he litigated cases against the regulatory overreach of the Biden Administration and worked on cases advancing religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, and the rights of parents to control the education of their children. Croslow also served as a senior Senate staffer for the confirmations of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. As a lawyer in private practice, he has represented clients in high-profile trials and appeals and in investigations by Congress, the FTC, and other federal agencies. He is a graduate of Yale Law School and The King’s College and clerked for Judge Karen L. Henderson on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

The Commission vote approving Croslow’s appointment as General Counsel was 4-0.