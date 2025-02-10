FTC Chairman Ferguson Appoints Christopher Mufarrige as Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson has appointed Christopher Mufarrige as Director of the agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“I am delighted to appoint Chris Mufarrige as the next Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Chris is a stellar attorney and a tireless public servant,” Chairman Ferguson said. “The Bureau of Consumer Protection with Chris at the helm will work every day to protect the American consumer from fraud, and to safeguard children when they are online.”

Mufarrige is an experienced consumer protection lawyer who served in the first Trump Administration as a Senior Adviser to the Director and Deputy Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, advising on enforcement, rulemaking, and supervisory exams relating to the country’s largest banks and nonbank financial institutions. Most recently, he was Commissioner Melissa Holyoak’s Chief of Staff and Attorney Adviser. He has also worked at private law firms and as an in-house lawyer. In his free time, Mufarrige taught a class on financial services and consumer protection at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

Mufarrige graduated from Scalia Law School, has a master’s degree in economics from George Mason University, and a B.S. in economics from Texas Christian University.

The Commission vote approving Mufarrige’s appointment as Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection was 4-0.