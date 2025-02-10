FTC Chairman Ferguson Appoints Daniel Guarnera as Director of Bureau of Competition

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson has appointed Daniel Guarnera as Director of the Bureau of Competition.

“I am thrilled Dan is joining the FTC as Director of the Bureau of Competition,” said Chairman Ferguson. “He has tremendous experience litigating antitrust cases in critical markets, including agriculture and Big Tech. Few lawyers in America have as much experience taking on Big Tech as Dan. He also has experience using the antitrust laws to promote competition in labor and healthcare markets—two of my top priorities. Under Dan’s leadership, the Bureau of Competition will do its part to fulfill President Trump’s promise to lower the cost of living for all Americans, to promote innovation, and to protect the interests of American workers.”

Guarnera joins the Commission from the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, where he served as chief of the Civil Conduct Task Force. During his tenure, the task force filed monopolization suits against Google and Apple, as well as multiple cases involving agriculture and labor markets. Prior to his role as chief, Guarnera participated in conduct and merger matters in industries such as transportation, healthcare, and technology, including as a trial attorney and counsel to the Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division during the first Trump Administration. He previously served as special counsel to U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley during the confirmation of President Trump’s Supreme Court appointee, Justice Neil Gorsuch. He also worked in private practice and clerked for the Honorable Diane S. Sykes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Guarnera earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and French-European studies from American University and earned law and business administration degrees from the University of Virginia.

The Commission vote approving Guarnera’s appointment as Director of the Bureau of Competition was 4-0.