Coffey McPharlin Attorneys Selected to the 2025 Super Lawyers List

Coffey McPharlin attorneys Todd McPharlin, Sam Coffey, and Vivian Fazio have been named to the 2025 Super Lawyers list for their work in personal injury law.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffey McPharlin is pleased to share that attorneys Todd R. McPharlin, Sam Coffey, and Vivian H. Fazio have been recognized in the 2025 Super Lawyers list. Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes attorneys across various practice areas based on peer evaluations and independent research. The selection process considers professional achievements and contributions to the legal field.

Recognized for Their Work in Personal Injury Litigation

The attorneys at Coffey McPharlin have been recognized for their work in personal injury litigation, product liability claims, medical malpractice, and civil litigation.

- Todd R. McPharlin: Recognized in Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff. Licensed since 1997, McPharlin has been selected to Super Lawyers in 2017-2020 and 2024-2025.

- Sam Coffey: Recognized in Personal Injury and Product Liability. Licensed since 1996, Coffey has been selected to Super Lawyers from 2012-2025.

- Vivian H. Fazio: Recognized in Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Products Liability, and Civil Litigation. Licensed since 1996, Fazio has been selected to Super Lawyers from 2023-2025.

Commitment to Client Representation

"It is an honor to be recognized alongside Todd and Vivian in this year’s Super Lawyers list," said Sam Coffey of Coffey McPharlin. "This recognition is based on peer evaluations and reflects our ongoing commitment to representing individuals in need of legal support."

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit CoffeyMcPharlin.com or contact the firm at (954) 289-6316.

About Coffey McPharlin

Coffey McPharlin is a law firm specializing in personal injury and trucking accident litigation. With a passionate team of trial lawyers, the firm has built a reputation for its aggressive representation of clients against insurance companies and other large corporations. Coffey McPharlin is committed to achieving justice for its clients, advocating for their rights, and securing the compensation they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

