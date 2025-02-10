Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with artificial intelligence business leaders

CANADA, October 2 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had meetings with artificial intelligence (AI) business leaders, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Lisa Su, the founder and Chairman of OVHCloud, Octave Klaba, the co-founder and CEO of Hugging Face, Clément Delangue, and the CEO of Arm, Rene Haas.

During these meetings, Prime Minister Trudeau positioned Canada as an ideal partner for AI innovation. He highlighted Canada’s world-class research institutions, vibrant AI ecosystem, top talent, diverse startups, and strong government support through initiatives like the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. He also emphasized Canada’s commitment to developing AI through an ethical and responsible approach.

The Prime Minister noted how Canada is well placed to lead and power AI innovation, thanks to its abundant supply of critical minerals, clean and reliable energy, and growing semiconductor industry. He also emphasized that, as G7 President, Canada would continue to demonstrate leadership in advancing security, prosperity, and partnerships, including through AI adoption, energy, and inclusion.

These meetings were an opportunity for the Prime Minister to hear directly from the world’s leading companies in the AI ecosystem. They also helped deepen commercial relations between Canada and our partners across the United States and the European Union.