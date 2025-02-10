GEORGIA, February 10 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced 104 appointments and reappointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.

Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia

Patrick Jones was reappointed.

Thomas Chris Cannon is a business owner, business leader, and an active member of the Albany community and the State of Georgia. Early in his career, Cannon was the President and Chief Operating Officer of an entity that had varied business interests throughout Georgia, including a multi-divisional Caterpillar Tractor Distributorship, corporate farming operations and real estate development. In 1992, Cannon founded and developed a business group whose mission was to provide a variety of environmental services to businesses and city and county governments in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. The business group consisted of a multi-location residential and commercial waste service company, a petroleum equipment company, a solid waste landfill developer and operator, and an environmental consulting and remediation firm. In 1998, Cannon completed a merger transaction of his waste service company with a publicly traded company - Waste Industries - based in Raleigh, North Carolina. For several years, Cannon served on the board of directors of the publicly traded company, until 1992 when he sold his shares in Waste Industries to pursue other business interests. Also in 1992, he founded Flint Holdings, Inc. Today, Cannon continues to own and operate Flint Equipment Company consisting of Flint Ag and Turf, Flint Power Systems, and Barber Petroleum Equipment Company. Over the years, Cannon has served as the president of many civic organizations, including the Albany Technical College Foundation Board, the Albany YMCA Board, and the Boys and Girls Club Board. He also served on the boards of the Darton College Foundation, the State of Georgia Department of Industry and Trade, NoVab Inc., Waste Industries Inc., Deerfield Windsor School, the Governors Council on Economic Development, the Georgia Mining Association, the Albany Museum of Art, Nations Bank, and regional Sun Trust Bank. Cannon is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a B.S.A. degree in Business. He has two children that are active in the businesses and continues to reside in Albany.

Haynes (Maier) Studstill is a partner in the Valdosta law firm Studstill Firm, LLP, where her practice is focused on representing individuals and families in disputes with insurance companies. Studstill is originally from Rome, where she attended Darlington School before graduating the Culver Academies in Culver, Indiana. She earned her B.S. degree from Vanderbilt University in human & organizational development. After graduating from Vanderbilt, Haynes worked in the journalism industry for several years. She worked at WRC-TV/NBC4 in Washington, D.C. and NBC-affiliate WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee. She also served as the life editor of The Brunswick News before joining her uncle, William S. Morris, III, of Augusta, at his equine publications, Quarter Horse News and Barrel Horse News, in Fort Worth, Texas. Morris is a former regent, as is his father and Haynes’s grandfather, William S. Morris, Jr., thus making Haynes the 3rd generation in her family to serve the University System of Georgia on the Board of Regents. Studstill attended Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law, where she met her husband, Justin D. Studstill. She and Justin both graduated from Mercer. She is a former barrister in the William Augustus Bootle Inn of Court. Studstill clerked for the Hon. C. Ashley Royal in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia and worked as an associate for King & Spalding, LLP in Atlanta, before joining her father-in-law, Danny Studstill, and her husband in practice in South Georgia at the Studstill Firm, LLP. She currently serves as a board member on the State Botanical Garden of Georgia Board of Advisors in Athens and on the Judicial Nominating Commission, having been appointed by Gov. Kemp in 2021. She also serves as a Special Master, appointed by the Georgia Supreme Court, on attorney discipline cases. She is the immediate past president of the Valdosta Bar Association, and former president of both the Alapaha Judicial Circuit Bar Association and the Valdosta Chapter of the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL). She is a former board member of: Vanderbilt University Peabody College Young Alumni Board; the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Macon; SafeKids Lowndes County; and The Verdict magazine of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association (GTLA). She has been admitted to practice in all State Appellate Courts in Georgia, all U.S. District Courts in Georgia, and the Supreme Court of the United States. She and her husband have four children and live in Lakeland, Georgia.

State Board of Pardons and Paroles

Robert Markley is a dedicated and experienced law enforcement professional with a proven track record of leadership and service to the community. Markley served as the elected Sheriff of Morgan County from 2001 to 2024, overseeing all aspects of law enforcement operations. Prior to his role as Sheriff, Markley held various positions within the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, including jailer, patrolman, investigator, and administrative officer. Committed to maintaining public safety, upholding the law, and fostering positive community relationships. During his tenure as Sheriff, he served as member of the Board of Trustees for the Sheriffs’ Retirement Fund of Georgia.

Georgia Composite Medical Board

Judy Lynn Gardner and Barby J. Simmons were reappointed.

Board of Natural Resources

Nancy Addison was reappointed.

Mike Peavy is a native of Hawkinsville, Georgia, and is a graduate of the University of Georgia. After teaching for several years, he transitioned into concrete and masonry supply sales, ultimately joining Cherokee Brick. At Cherokee, Peavy became vice president of sales and later assumed the role of president in 2008. In 2021, Peavy was named president of CBEL, the parent company overseeing Cherokee Brick, Cherokee Block, Cherokee Masonry, Stratton Stone and other complimentary businesses. With a history of leadership in the industry, Peavy served many years on the Brick Industry Association (BIA) Board, BIA Region 9 and as past president of Brick Southeast. He currently serves on the Georgia Mining Association (GMA) board and the Southeast Concrete Masonry Association (SCMA). Peavy resides in Macon with his wife, Kate. They have two children and are awaiting the arrival of twin granddaughters on the way.

Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Andy Hester and Ray Paulk were reappointed.

State Board of Education

Leonte Benton and Rich Valladares were reappointed.

Courtney Dove attended the University of Georgia where she earned a B.A. in political science and master’s in teaching. She went on to teach United States history, world history, government and Georgia studies at Winder-Barrow High School and Dodgen Middle School. She has served as department chair and a county representative of her department. Dove has also worked at Riverstone Church as the preschool and kindergarten lead and regularly volunteers at her children’s schools in various capacities. Additionally, she advocates for congenital heart defect awareness and serves as a heart swap chair for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Courtney lives in Marietta with her husband David and their three children.

Kristi Garrett has been with RA-LIN & Associates, Inc. since 2008, where she is the chief marketing officer. A graduate of Auburn University with a degree in business administration-marketing, Garrett initially worked in the healthcare industry before taking time to focus on her family. In 2018, she became a managing partner of Southern Home & Garden/ACE Hardware until its sale in 2021. At RA-LIN, she focuses on building relationships, fostering growth, and inspiring success. Beyond her professional career, Garrett is a dedicated community leader, serving on the Carroll County Chamber Board, the Tanner Foundation Board of Trustees, and participating in local organizations. A Carrollton, Georgia native, Garrett is married to Ben Garrett, and together they have four children.

Melanie Stockwell has had a longstanding passion for Georgia public education, beginning with her role as general counsel for the Department of Education from 1996 to 2003. She then served in various capacities in the Georgia State Senate, including as chief of staff to President Pro Tempore Eric Johnson, where she provided legal counsel and policy expertise, particularly in education. After her time in the Senate, Stockwell worked on policy initiatives for political candidates and later held a position at the Georgia Department of Labor before leaving full-time work in 2013 to focus on family. She became deeply involved in school volunteering, serving on PTSA boards and local school councils. After her youngest child graduated, she worked as a front desk receptionist at Lakeside High School for five years, supporting teachers and administrators. She holds a B.A. in political science from Carson-Newman College and a law degree from the University of Virginia. Melanie and her husband, Mitch, reside in DeKalb County with their two young adult children.

Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Alan Gravel and Stephen Syfan were reappointed.

Walter “Bill” Frobos is CEO and one of the owners of Lanier Treatment Center. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.S.A. Frobos worked for Leon Farmer & Co. for 20 years in management and marketing. He is also a licensed real estate agent with Southern Heritage Land Co. In 2005, he saw a need to help those that had inadvertently became addicted to opiates. Frobos founded Lanier Treatment Center with a local physician and another business partner to offer medication assisted treatment. His goal and philosophy have always been to focus on providing the best outpatient treatment by using quality and well-trained counselors to help the clients to live a healthy, sober life.

Georgia Council on Aging

Kenneth Brooks, Maureen Kelly, Ruth Lee, Patricia Lyons, Adrienne Mims, and Ashton Windham were reappointed.

Pamela Cushenan is an experienced dental hygienist and educator based in Marietta, Georgia. She holds an associate of science in dental hygiene from Tennessee State University and MeHarry Medical College, a bachelor’s and master’s in health arts and training & development from the University of St. Francis, and a graduate certificate in Gerontology from Georgia State University. With over 30 years of experience in dental hygiene, Cushenan has served in various clinical roles, from private practice to teaching at Georgia State University, where she has been a faculty member since 2005. She is involved in numerous professional organizations, including the Georgia Dental Hygienists' Association (GDHA) and the Special Care Dentistry Association (SCDA), where she has held leadership positions. Her research contributions include serving as principal investigator on studies related to oral health and aging, and she has received several accolades for her work, including the Georgia Dental Award of Merit and the 2020 Carl V. Patton President’s Award for Community Service & Social Justice. Cushenan is passionate about advancing dental hygiene through education, advocacy, and specialized care for seniors and individuals with special needs.

Elizabeth Schulze is the long-term care ombudsman program coordinator and CEO of North Georgia Programs and Services. In her role, she advocates for long-term care residents through routine facility monitoring, facility consultation, providing information and assistance to the public and other agency officials, training for facility staff, and community education. Schulze has a bachelor’s in biology and is working towards her Master of Public Administration at the University of Georgia. While earning her undergrad degree, Schulze worked as a caregiver for people with developmental disabilities and older adults. Her interest in the aging population deepened during her time as a caregiver in Assisted Living and Nursing Homes, which led her to earn an A.S. in Gerontology. She has previously held positions as program coordinator at Athens Community Council on Aging and as a Medicaid case manager for an Oregon Area Agency on Aging.

Board of Juvenile Justice

Danny Lee Blackmon and Sandra Heath Taylor were reappointed.

Gary McGiboney is executive director of the government and education program with Sharecare. Prior to his role at Sharecare, McGiboney worked for over 30 years in the advancement of education and educational services as the Deputy Superintendent at the Georgia Department of Education and as the Deputy Superintendent of Support Services for Dekalb County Schools. McGiboney has a Ph.D. in psychology from Georgia State University. Throughout his career, he has been the recipient of many awards and accolades. McGiboney currently serves on the Council of Alcohol and Drugs.

Western Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Panel

William “Billy” Rennie graduated from the University of Georgia in 2005 with a degree in speech communications and the University of Georgia School of Law in 2011. Billy began his legal career representing indigent defendants in Athens-Clarke and Oconee Counties. In 2014, Rennie opened the Law Office of William R. Rennie, LLC and joined the Law Office of Russell W. Wall, LLC as of counsel, working primarily as the firm’s lead litigator. Rennie has won jury trials in Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Greene, Morgan, Putnam, Oglethorpe, and other surrounding Counties. He is a graduate of and a former facilitator for the Oconee Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Oconee program, and previously served on the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors, the Oconee County Arts Foundation’s Board of Directors, and the University of North Georgia Advisory Board. Billy’s hobbies include golf, soccer, and reading. He lives in Watkinsville with his wife and daughters.

Coweta Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Panel

Brian Lewis is a partner with the Kam, Ebersbach and Lewis, P.C Law Office and has been practicing there for over 20 years. He specializes in plaintiff personal injury and criminal defense. Before going into private practice, he served as an assistant district attorney for the Cowette Judicial Circuit. Lewis has a bachelor’s in finance and real estate, and a Juris Doctorate from the Emory School of Law. He is an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newnan, where he served two terms as senior warden and currently serves as the chair of the Strategic Planning Committee. Brian is a member of the Board of Trustees for The Heritage School and is the chair of the Governance Committee, is a former chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Carolyn Barron Montessori School in Newnan, and supports local organizations and charities, such as The Coweta Samaritan Clinic, One Roof, Coweta Food Pantry, and the Lindsey Riggs Memorial Foundation.

Georgia Board of Private Detective and Security Agencies

Pamela Griggs, Tripp Mitchell, and Joel Peacock were reappointed.

David Sawyer is a forensic accountant and financial crimes investigator with extensive experience in both civil litigation and criminal prosecution. Sawyer currently works for Sawyer & Company as a private investigator. With over 300 investigations involving fraud, corruption, financial damages, and various legal disputes, he has provided expert witness testimony in more than 20 cases. He has also contributed to the development of software designed to detect fraud, waste, and white-collar crime, and has advised on global initiatives to combat issues such as economic espionage, terrorist financing, and money laundering. Sawyer attended the University of Auburn and received a bachelor of science in accounting. He has had roles as a partner at a top 50 regional CPA/advisory firm and a managing consultant with two big four accounting firms. He also has experience as an internal auditor for Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, Sawyer is a licensed private investigator. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Georgia Chapter of Certified Fraud Examiners, the Georgia Society of CPA’s Fraud and Forensic Services Advisory Council, and the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS). He also serves as co-chairman of the Atlanta Chapter of ACAMS and is on the Executive Committee of Business Executives for National Security (BENS). A graduate of Auburn University, Sawyer has also served as an adjunct professor and guest lecturer on fraud examination and forensic accounting.

Stone Mountain Memorial Association

Joan Thomas was reappointed.

Georgia Board of Landscape Architects

Betsey Norton and Jon Williams were reappointed.

State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors

Devell Frady is the owner of Devell Frady Homes. He is a custom home builder based out of Ellijay. Frady has been in the construction business for over 20 years. He is the former president of the Georgia High Country Builders Association and has extensive knowledge of the licensing and permit process.

North Georgia Mountains Authority

Charles DePriest serves as the executive vice president of Summit Materials' East Segment. He brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in finance, operations, and executive leadership to his role. In 2016, he co-founded Georgia Stone Products, a construction materials producer in Georgia. Georgia Stone Products was acquired by Summit Materials in 2017 and has emerged as a cornerstone component in Summit's greenfield growth strategy. His previous roles at Summit include East Region CFO, Leader of Enterprise Standardization, and Central Region President. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Charles holds a bachelor of professional accountancy from Mississippi State University, an MBA from Mercer University, and is an active CPA and Chartered Global Management Accountant. DePriest is an at-large representative on the Board of Natural Resources.

Mark Hennessey works for Hennessy Automobile Cos. in Atlanta, Georgia. Hennessy has served on the Board of Trustees for the Marist School in Atlanta and is a member of the Buckhead Coalition. He served on the first BRAC Commission for Fort McPherson. He was a member of the North Fulton CID for over eight years. He had the pleasure to serve on the Board of the Technical College System of Georgia from April 2020 until spring of 2023, when he was appointed to serve on the Board of Natural Resources.

Lesley Reynolds is the chair of the Board of Natural Resources. She is a native of Baldwin County, Georgia, and a graduate of Georgia Military College and Georgia College and State University. Reynolds taught elementary school at Midway Elementary in Milledgeville. She has and is engaged with several organizations that focus on education, Judeo-Christian values, and women's safety and security.

Harley Yancey is the president of State Mutual Insurance Company in Rome, Georgia, where he also serves on the company’s Board of Directors. He joined State Mutual in 2018 after practicing law at Brinson, Askew, Berry, Seigler, Richardson & Davis, LLP. Prior to becoming president, he served as the company's general counsel and now manages its day-to-day operations. Yancey holds a bachelor of business administration from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business, a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law, a master of laws from the University of Alabama School of Law, and a master of business administration from the University of North Carolina. Outside of his role at State Mutual, Yancey is the chairman of the Georgia Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association, a director for the Oklahoma Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association, and serves on the Board of Directors for United Community Bank of Rome. He is also involved with the YMCA Board of Trustees, the Darlington School Alumni Council, and the Georgia School of Law Alumni Council. He is the 14th Congressional District representative on the Board of Natural Resources.

Georgia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Chelsea Tehan was reappointed.

Stormey Cone is currently the director of the deaf and hard of hearing family engagement and education program at the Georgia Department of Education. Cone is particularly passionate about ensuring access to services in rural Georgia and has a wealth of experience in the education of deaf and hard of hearing students, especially those enrolled in rural school districts. Cone is a former educator that worked with deaf and hard-of-hearing students in public schools for many years. Recently, she has specialized in improving Georgia’s early identification and intervention for young deaf and hard-of-hearing infants. Cone was the inaugural parent navigator for the Georgia Mobile Audiology, traveling around the state to develop a better understanding of parents’ experiences with diagnosing infants with hearing loss.

Russell Fleming has held many leadership positions in agencies that serve deaf and deafblind communities. Among other positions, he was state coordinator for Vocational Rehabilitation Services for the deaf, hard of hearing, and deafblind consumers and dean of students and interim superintendent at the Georgia School for the Deaf. In his retirement, he serves as vice president of the Georgia Association of the Deaf and works part time as a deafblind Specialist.

Byron Smith is the father of a deaf child who uses ASL. He and his wife are hearing and had no contact with the deaf community before adopting their daughter. They are learning ASL as adults to provide the best language and learning environment for their daughter. He has been a fire fighter since 1993, working for U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Airforce, and the National Park Service.

DeAnna Swope has held several positions of leadership in the deaf community. She currently works in the field of domestic violence where she educates hearing agencies on how to offer more culturally and linguistically accessible services for deaf and hard of hearing survivors of domestic violence survivors. Swope has received accolades, such as the prestigious Gender Justice Award from the Georgia Commission on Family Violence as well as Collaborate awards from the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In 2020, she was honored with a distinguished deaf community leader position at Hamilton Relay. She is a past president of the Georgia Association of the Deaf.

State Forestry Commission

Ken Sheppard was reappointed.

State Board of Occupational Therapy

Deborah Hinerfeld is the owner and director of Tic Tok Occupational Therapy Services in Roswell, GA. Hinerfeld holds a Ph.D. in Health Science with a concentration in health care administration and public policy from Trident International University. She also earned a master’s in health care policy and administration from Mercer University and a bachelor's in occupational therapy from Utica College. Hinerfeld has extensive experience in occupational therapy, having worked in various roles including private practice owner, adjunct professor, and staff therapist at several institutions. She holds certifications in sensory integration, behavioral intervention for tics, hippotherapy, and youth mental health. Additionally, she has contributed to research, presented at numerous conferences, and held leadership positions within professional organizations such as the American Occupational Therapy Association.

Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority

Trevor Addison is the clerk of Putnam County’s Superior and Juvenile Courts and has since taken on additional roles as clerk of State Court, Juvenile Court, appeal administrator to the Board of Equalization, and jury manager. Previously, Addison served as a commissioner for Putnam County. During his tenure he served on multiple boards, including the Sinclair Water Authority and the Central Georgia Joint Development Authority, and was appointed vice chairman of the Board of Commissioners. He also serves as treasurer of the Putnam County Law Library Board of Trustees and is active on the Putnam General Hospital Foundation Board, the Legislative Committee of the Georgia Superior Court Clerk Cooperative Authority, and the Executive Board of the Putnam County Republicans. Trevor remains dedicated to serving his community at both the local and state levels.

Board of Directors of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority

Dick Anderson, Frank Auman, Jace Brooks, William Tate, Jr. and BobVoyles were reappointed.

Himanshu Karnwal is the founder and CEO of ISHTECH INC, an IT Solutions architecture and design company that has been successfully operating for over 12 years. With 25 years of experience in the information technology industry, he has worked alongside Fortune 100 companies, including Sony Pictures, NBC Universal, eBay, and Nike, helping to design and manage global IT infrastructures. In addition to his business achievements, Karnwal is an active community leader. He serves as a planning commissioner for Johns Creek and is a member of the board of directors for the Johns Creek Chamber of Commerce. He is also involved with several other organizations, including Rotary Johns Creek North Fulton and the advisory boards of Quantiphi and Waypoint 2 Space. Karnwal is a strong advocate for the Indian and Asian communities in North Fulton, Johns Creek, and South Forsyth. He is the founder and chairman of a National Indian Association in the greater Atlanta area and serves on the board of the Georgia chapter of U.S. Impact, an organization that represents the Indian American community.

Jai Bum Park immigrated to the United States from Korea in the late 1980s and quickly transitioned into the telecommunications industry. He made the decision to leave college and focus on growing his business, starting in Chicago and later expanding his operations. In the early 2000s, Park relocated to Georgia, where he became a Master Coin Operated Amusement Machine (COAM) license holder and played a key role in generating millions of dollars for the Georgia Lottery Corporation, supporting the Georgia HOPE Scholarship. In 2009, Park served as chairman of the Korean Association of Augusta, working to integrate Korean-Americans into American society. In addition to his business endeavors, he has invested in real estate across Georgia. A strong believer in the concept of the "whole person," Park is committed to personal growth and fostering meaningful connections.

State Board of Pharmacy

Michael Azzolin was reappointed.

Board of Directors of the Georgia Lottery Corporation

Missy Burgess was reappointed.

Board of Economic Development

Sandra Bland is the president of Vidalia Brands, Inc. and director of marketing for Bland Farms, where she has been instrumental in popularizing the Vidalia Sweet Onion. Her innovations include incorporating Vidalia onions into processed foods and expanding their reach across the U.S. Bland’s early entrepreneurial efforts included running a mail-order business that helped Vidalia onions gain widespread recognition. Under her leadership, Vidalia Brands champions sustainability by minimizing food waste. Before her role at Bland Farms, she attended College of Coastal Georgia where she received a degree in nursing. Bland built a career in healthcare, holding significant nursing positions. She is actively involved in Southern Roots Women in Produce and supports various philanthropic causes, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Bland, a devoted community member and family matriarch, resides in St. Simons Island with her husband, Delbert, and their three children and ten grandchildren.

Board of Corrections

Bruce Carlisle, Donnie Pope, W.D. Strickland and Rose Williams were reappointed.

Chris Clark will now serve as the Seventh Congressional District Representative.

Luis Solis will now serve as the Ninth Congressional District Representative.

Ester Fleming will now serve as the Thirteenth Congressional District Representative.

Barry Babb will now serve as an At-Large Representative.

Stacy Jarrard will now serve as an At-Large Representative.

Kellie Brownlow is the VP of development and community relations at First Step Staffing. First Step Staffing is a 501C3 that uses an alternative staffing model to provide individuals who are homeless, citizens returning from prison, and veterans with immediate employment. Brownlow is responsible for community partnerships and resource development in all five states in which the company has offices, including the headquarter office in Atlanta. Previously, she served as the executive director of the Georgia Alliance of the Boys & Girls Clubs. Before joining Boys & Girls Clubs, Brownlow was the deputy chief to the Cobb County Commission Chairman and director of economic development for Partnership Gwinnett. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in public administration for the University of Georgia. Brownlow serves on the State Workforce Development Board. She lives in DeKalb County with her husband and two daughters.

Rodney Bryant is a retired law enforcement executive with over 34 years of law enforcement experience. Bryant has held numerous key roles, culminating in his position as Chief of Police for the Atlanta Police Department. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated expertise in a wide range of areas including community engagement, crime reduction, crisis management, and public safety leadership. Known for his strong communication, negotiation, and strategic planning skills, he has successfully led teams, improved community relations, and managed multi-million-dollar budgets. Bryant’s achievements include serving as the President of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, overseeing the security operations for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and managing large-scale events such as the College Football Playoff Championship and Super Bowl LIII. Bryant holds a master of science in administration from Central Michigan University and a bachelor of science in criminal justice from Georgia State University. He is also a graduate of various prestigious law enforcement leadership programs, including the Police Executive Leadership Institute and the FBI LEEDA.

Georgia Rural Development Council

Betts Berry, Gabe Evans, Jim Matney, and Stuart Rayfield were reappointed.

Bárbara Rivera Holmes is president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Holmes is likewise CEO of the Albany Area Chamber Foundation. In 2018, Holmes was appointed by then Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal to serve on the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, for which she chaired the Committee on Economic Development. In 2020, Holmes was appointed by then Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to co-chair the Rural Initiatives Subcommittee of the Georgia Innovates Task Force to help design the state’s innovation blueprint. Holmes is a former journalist whose work has earned four awards for excellence in journalism from the Georgia Associated Press. Prior to her role at the Albany Area Chamber, Holmes was vice president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, where she developed the organization’s business retention and expansion program to facilitate existing industry job creation and capital investment in Albany-Dougherty County, and its marketing programs. Holmes is a 2014 graduate of Leadership Georgia, and served on the organization’s Board of Trustees; a 2022 participant of the U.S. Chamber Foundation Business Leads Fellowship Program; and a 2023 graduate of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s Institute for Organization Management. She serves on the boards of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy. She graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida, with degrees in journalism and in Spanish. She continued her studies at Estudio Sampere Internacional in Madrid and Alicante, Spain. She lives in Albany with her husband, David, and their daughter.

Sheriff’s Retirement Fund

Dan Kilgore is the elected Sheriff of Upson County, a position he has held since January 2013. With over 40 years of experience in law enforcement, Kilgore's career has spanned a variety of roles, including serving as a sheriff's deputy, city police officer, county police officer, and district attorney’s investigator. Prior to his election as Sheriff, he dedicated more than 21 years of service as the chief deputy sheriff of Upson County. Kilgore is deeply involved in the law enforcement community and holds several leadership positions. He serves as vice chairman on the Board of the Peace Officer’s Annuity and Benefit Fund and is an advisory member of the Georgia POST Council. Additionally, he is the Georgia Sheriff’s Association Area 4 regional vice president. In 2023, he earned his certification as a retirement plan fiduciary, awarded by the Georgia Association of Public Pension Trustees. Outside of his professional endeavors, Kilgore is a devoted family man, married to his wife, Renae, and the proud father of three adult children and one grandson. The Kilgore family are active members of the First Methodist Church of Thomaston.

Horace “Billy” Hancock started his career in public safety in 1976, and he is currently serving his 3rd term as Sheriff of Crisp County. He has also served as the emergency management director of Crisp County since 2014. Hancock began his career as an emergency medical technician with Crisp County EMS. He has spent over 40 years in law enforcement, first sworn in in 1979 as a part-time deputy with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. He later went to work for the Georgia State Patrol. He returned to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office in 1990. He held the position of chief deputy for 19 years and served as the deputy director of the Crisp County Emergency Management Agency for 14 years. He is a graduate of the 57th Georgia State Patrol Academy. He has an associate degree in criminal justice, a master’s certificate in emergency management, and a bachelor’s from Columbia Southern University in homeland security. Hancock was appointed and has served as a board member of the Georgia Peace Officer’s Standards and Training Council (the ABAC Region). He is past vice president of the Georgia Peace Officers Association and is an active member of both the Georgia and National Sheriff’s Association. He continues to teach on the state and federal levels. Hancock began serving as a lion with the Cordele Lions Club in 2001 and has received numerous awards from the organization. In 2018, Governor Nathan Deal appointed Hancock to the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority (GECA) Board. Hancock was also reappointed to the GECA Board by Governor Brian Kemp. Hancock is a member of the Cordele Church of Christ.

Frank Reynolds was sworn into office on January 1, 2017, as the 39th Sheriff of Cherokee County, Georgia. Reynolds has been a resident of Cherokee County since 1981. He began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. Reynolds is committed to serving Cherokee County with honesty, transparency, and integrity. As a Georgia Constitutional Officer, Reynolds is mandated to oversee warrant service and civil process, maintain the adult detention center, courthouse security and provide general law enforcement within Cherokee County. He is a graduate of Riverside Military Academy, earned a bachelor’s degree from Reinhardt University and holds a master of public administration from Columbus State University. Reynolds is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia class 244, and the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. He is married to Dr. Jennifer DeBord Reynolds and is the proud father of three.

Georgia Technology Authority

Marie Mouchet is an accomplished technology and cybersecurity executive currently serving as a member of the Board of Advisors for Mimic and HData and managing director of Mouchet Ventures LLC. Her extensive experience and leadership on various boards demonstrates her exceptional talent and commitment to driving innovation and education across industries and also exemplifies her dedication to leveraging her knowledge and insights to make a positive impact in the community. Previous roles include senior vice president and CIO at Colonial Pipeline Company, where Mouchet led technology strategy and operations across both IT and OT domains, vice president and CIO at Southern Company Operations & Southern Nuclear, and director of financial and contract services at Southern Company’s Southern Wholesale Energy. She has served in various board positions, including board advisor and chairman of Georgia CIO and board secretary of the Women In Technology (WIT) Foundation. Marie holds advanced degrees from Georgia State University and completed executive education at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Her remarkable contributions to the industry and community led to her being honored with the highly regarded and prestigious Ed Steineke CIO Award by TechBridge in 2020.

Board of Commissioners of the Judges of the Probate Courts Retirement Fund of Georgia

Annie Doris Holder has served as the Probate and Chief Magistrate Judge of Calhoun County for the past 24 years, dedicating her career to providing fair and courteous service to the citizens of her community. A committed public servant, she strives to ensure that all individuals receive just and equitable treatment under the law. Holder is a proud graduate of Calhoun County High School and holds an associate degree from Darton College, a bachelor’s degree from Albany State University, and a master’s degree from LaGrange College. Beyond her judicial responsibilities, she is actively engaged in community service. She currently serves as the president of the missionary department of the Southwest Georgia Missionary Baptist Association, the district associate matron of Cuthbert District #13 OES, and a board member of Albany Technical College. Holder is married to Rev. Julian Holder and they share three daughters, as well as nine beloved grandchildren.

State Board of Veterinary Medicine

Matthew Bradley and Wendy Cuevas-Espelid were reappointed.

Seth Stowers grew up on a small family farm in Dawsonville, Georgia. In 2005, he began his own small beef cattle operation that he continues to grow today. Stowers graduated from the University of Georgia in 2014 where he received a bachelor of science in poultry science. While at UGA he was active in UGA Cattleman’s Association, Block and Bridle, UGA Poultry Science Club, and competed on UGA’s Poultry Judging Team. Dr. Stowers attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine where his studies were emphasized in food animal medicine and production. He graduated with his doctor of veterinary medicine in 2018. Throughout the curriculum at UGA CVM, he lived and worked at Rose Creek Farm, UGA’s Veterinary School farm. To gain a better knowledge and develop his skills in cattle medicine he completed externships at Krebs Ranch in Nebraska and bovine veterinary practices in Texas, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia. Stowers began Hillside Veterinary Services in May of 2018. His professional interests encompass anything involving beef cows, especially herd health and preventative medicine. Stowers is excited to have an opportunity to give back to FFA and 4-H, two programs that provided him with numerous opportunities, through working with local youth. In 2023, he was elected to serve as the district 1 Commissioner on the Dawson County Board of Commissioners.

John Tarabula is a seasoned veterinary professional with over 30 years of experience in small animal and exotic medicine. He earned his D.V.M. and B.S. degrees from the University of Georgia and has served as the medical director at the Animal Medical & Surgical Center in Canton, Georgia, since 1988. Additionally, he is the owner of Creekside Animal Hospital in Cumming, Georgia, where he has been practicing since 2015. Tarabula’s extensive career also includes roles as an associate veterinarian at Beach St. John Animal Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, and as an emergency clinician at Jacksonville Veterinary Emergency Clinic. Beyond clinical practice, Tarabula is actively involved in professional service, having served on the Board of Directors for Cobb and Cherokee Emergency Veterinary Clinics, as well as holding leadership positions within the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association. He also has a history of public service, having been a city councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem in Holly Springs, Georgia. Tarabula has participated in medical missions with the Flying Doctors of America, providing veterinary care in Ecuador, Peru, and Bhutan.

OneGeorgia Authority Overview Committee

Senator Larry Walker, III and Representative Butch Parrish were reappointed.

Georgia Board of Behavior Analyst Licensing Board

Christina “Nina” Holland is an experienced office administrator with nearly 20 years of expertise in managing operations both in-office and remotely. She has spent eight years with ICB Construction Group, overseeing contracts, financial management, and accounts, and has worked with Southern Structures Fencing for the past decade. In addition to her professional success, Holland is a passionate advocate for children with autism. After recognizing early on that her son had unique needs, she became dedicated to navigating complex medical and governmental systems to ensure her son received the therapies and care required for his development. Holland's personal journey through autism advocacy has fueled her desire to help other families, offering support in early intervention, Medicaid, and ABA therapy, while striving to improve access to essential services for children in need.

Board of Public Safety

Neal Jump is currently serving his fourth term as the Sheriff of Glynn County. Jump has been in law enforcement since he was 17 years old. Prior to being elected sheriff, Jump worked with the Georgia State Patrol for more than 30 years, beginning his career as a radio operator in 1975. Jump studied criminal justice at South Georgia College.

Georgia Board of Nursing

Lydia Watkins is the Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at College of Coastal Georgia, as well as a professor of nursing. She has worked as a registered nurse since 1997, first in pediatric hematology/oncology at the Children’s Hospital of Alabama, and then as a pediatric hematology/oncology nurse practitioner at Sparrow Health System in Lansing, Michigan. She was an adjunct instructor with the Department of Pediatrics and Human Development at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine prior to joining the faculty at College of Coastal Georgia. Since joining the college, Watkins has served in other roles such as the BSN program coordinator, interim program director of radiologic sciences, and chair of nursing and health sciences, prior to becoming the dean. Watkins holds a doctor of nursing practice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a master of science in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a bachelor of science in nursing and an associate of science in nursing from Samford University. She is also a certified nurse educator (CNE) through the National League for Nursing.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Overview Committee

Senator Tonya Anderson, Senator Steve Gooch, Representative Demetrius Douglas, Representative Scott Hilton, and Representative Martin Momtahan were reappointed.

Senator Sonya Halpern represents Senate District 39 and is the Minority Caucus Vice Chair. Halpern was elected to the General Assembly in 2020. She is the vice chair for the Committee on Urban Affairs and a member of Senate Appropriations, the Committee on Banking and Financial Institutions, the Committee on Education and Youth, the Committee on Health and Human Services, and the Committee on Public Safety.

Soil and Water Conservation Commission

Jim Waters is a local farmer from Blackshear, Georgia. He is the elected Pierce County Supervisor for Satilla River Conservation District. He also serves as the chairman. He is a full-time farmer, planting crops that consist of cotton and peanuts. He is passionate about educating the community on conservation efforts and farmers on good conservation practices to protect our croplands.

Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission

P.K. Martin, Doug Roper, Jim Squire, and Pranay Udutha were reappointed.

Michael Foor is the president of state operations for Georgia for Kinetic. Foor previously served as vice president of state government affairs in Georgia, building relationships with legislators, electric cooperatives, and communities to support the deployment of rural broadband. Prior to joining Kinetic, Foor was the president of Georgia Communications Cooperative and part of Habersham Electric Membership’s efforts to build fiber-to-the-premise broadband service to communities in North Georgia. In addition to his responsibilities at Kinetic, Foor currently serves as chair for White County Development Authority and is a past president of Habersham Rotary Club, where he remains an active member. Foor holds an M.B.A. from Brenau University. He lives in Cleveland with his wife. They have three daughters and twin grandsons