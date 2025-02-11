Dennis Rath

Local expert Dennis Rath reveals how big-name brokerages' overhead costs can lead to higher expenses for Northern Ohio home sellers.

Buyers make decisions based on what they see online—not the brokerage name on the sign in the front yard,” — Dennis Rath

CLEVELAND OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choosing an Agent from a Big-Name, Big-Box Brokerage Could Cost Home Sellers Thousands, Says Local Real Estate Expert.

Dennis Rath Home Sellers Offers a Smarter Alternative for Homeowners Looking to Maximize Their Home’s Value

Home sellers in Northern Ohio may be losing thousands of dollars by choosing big-name, big-box brokerages—a concern that real estate expert Dennis Rath is addressing head-on.

According to insights shared at Inman Connect New York this year—71% of real estate agents did not sell a single home in 2024. This alarming statistic raises serious concerns for homeowners relying on their agents to deliver results.

The Hidden Costs of Big-Box Brokerages

“When you hire a big-box brokerage, you’re not just paying for your agent’s time and expertise—you’re also paying for massive corporate overhead,” said Dennis Rath, founder of Dennis Rath Home Sellers.

“These companies have multiple office locations across Northern Ohio, with expenses including rent, salaries, utilities, and advertising budgets—all of which must be covered. The issue is that brokerages generate revenue by taking a percentage of the commission earned by their agents. When 71% of agents aren’t closing deals, those costs don’t just disappear—they get redistributed.”

The Cost of Cutting Corners

To remain profitable, many large brokerages cut expenses, but you can’t cut your way to profitability—so instead, those costs are passed on to the agents. This often forces agents to:

• Reduce marketing budgets

• Forgo critical listing services

• Take shortcuts that ultimately hurt home sellers

A prime example? Agents skipping professional photography.

“Buyers make decisions based on what they see online—not the brokerage name on the sign in the front yard,” Rath explained. “If your home isn’t presented well, you’re losing potential buyers before they even step foot inside.”

A Smarter Approach to Home Selling

Recognizing years ago that the internet has eliminated the need for multiple offices, excess staff, and redundant expenses, Rath built Dennis Rath Home Sellers to prioritize quality over quantity.

By keeping overhead costs low, he ensures that sellers receive premium services without unnecessary fees.

His approach includes:

✔ Professional photography and individualized strategic marketing to attract serious buyers

✔ Personalized service from an experienced agent who actively sells homes

“I take the time to properly market and position my clients’ homes for success,” said Rath. “My goal is to help sellers get the highest possible price for their home—without the costly mistakes and rushed sales often associated with big-box brokerages.”

Helping Homeowners Navigate the Market

With over 30 years of experience, Rath has helped countless homeowners navigate the complexities of selling their properties. As Northern Ohio’s real estate market evolves, he encourages sellers to think critically about the brokerage they choose.

“Sellers need an agent who is fully invested in getting results—not just closing another transaction,” said Rath. “If you’re thinking about selling your home, I’d love to sit down and show you a better way to sell for top dollar.”

Contact Information

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:

📍 Dennis Rath Broker/Owner

📍 Dennis Rath Home Sellers

📞 440-490-7284

* Inman Connect New York is a yearly conference- bringing together the real estate industry’s top leaders, innovators, and influencers to connect, collaborate, and create opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.