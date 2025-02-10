Submit Release
HashiCorp to announce fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on March 6, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2025, after the U.S. markets close Thursday, March 6, 2025.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the results or providing a financial outlook.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.

