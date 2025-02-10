Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Feb. 10 (published February 10, 2025)

Apply for turkey permits in ‘A’ season for Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs by Feb. 21

Turkey hunters have through Friday, Feb. 21, to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A spring hunting season in Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas. There will be 30 permits available for Carlos Avery WMA and 150 permits for Whitewater WMA.

In addition to a turkey license, a permit is required for those hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in either of these WMAs during the A season. Turkey firearm permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system for the A season. While a license is required for all seasons, hunters do not need a permit to hunt Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the B, C, D, E or F seasons. In addition, this year a permit will no longer be required for firearms hunters during any season to hunt Mille Lacs WMA, but a license is still required.

Turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for several hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May, with the A season kicking off on Wednesday, April 16. Crossbows will be allowed by all hunters with an archery turkey license. Turkey hunting season dates and details for 2025 are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on the American chestnut, birds people love to hate

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, David Stein, DNR conservation partners legacy grant program coordinator, will discuss the status of the American chestnut tree in Minnesota. Stein has been researching American chestnut trees after taking an interest in this species, which has been present in Minnesota for more than 150 years. Stein will discuss the history, distribution, and ecology of the American chestnut in Minnesota, as well as current conservation and restoration efforts being used to ensure the survival of this iconic American tree species.

Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, Amy Simso Dean, an expert Minnesota birder, will talk about birds such as cowbirds, vultures and grackles — birds that are much-maligned but have plenty of beauty and intrigue when people stop and take a closer look. Simso Dean will explore the life histories and behaviors of common species with a bad rap, and maybe help the audience gain a new appreciation for some of the birds that people love to hate.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.