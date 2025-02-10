Summary

Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Potential Foodborne Illness - Botulism

Tri-Union Seafoods
Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s

Company Announcement

EL SEGUNDO, CA, February 7, 2025 – Tri-Union Seafoods has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names. This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

The impacted products were distributed to retail stores as follows:

  • H-E-B label - Texas
  • Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
  • Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia
  • Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
  • Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey

Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below.

If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.

For media inquiries, contact Media.Inquiries@thaiunion.com.

Tri-Union Seafoods advises that consumers in possession of any product with the below Lot Codes should dispose of the product. Below is a list of specific Lots impacted:

Description 

UPC 

Can Code 

Best if Used By Date 

Genova

Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800000215

S94N 42K

12/12/2027

S94N 43K

12/12/2027

S94N 44K

12/12/2027

S94N D1L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz

4800013265

S84N D1N

1/13/2028

S84N D2M

1/17/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4800073265

S84N 41M

12/13/2027

S84N 42M

12/13/2027

S84N 42N

12/13/2027

S84N 43N

12/13/2027

S84N D1L

1/21/2028

S84N D1L

1/23/2028

S84N D3L

1/24/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack

4800063267

S84N D1D

1/21/2028

S84N D1D

1/23/2028

S84N D3D

1/23/2028

S84N D1D

1/27/2028

S84N D2D

1/27/2028

Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz

4800013275

S88N D1M

1/17/2028

Van Camp's Seafood

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz

4800025015

S83N 45K

12/2/2027

Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack

4800075015

S83N 45K

12/2/2027

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

51403

S74N D2M

1/10/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil

99287

S94N D3N

1/13/2028

S94N D4N

1/13/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water

99285

S92N D1L

1/9/2028

S92N D2L

1/9/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium

95836

S91N 41K

12/12/2027

S91N 43M

12/13/2027

S91N 44M

12/13/2027
 

99284

S90N D2N

1/8/2028

Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added

 

S90N D1M

1/9/2028

S90N D2N

1/9/2028

H-E-B

H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack

4122043345

S9FA 45K

12/12/2027

S9FA 46K

12/12/2027