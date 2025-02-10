COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Foodborne Illness - Botulism
- Company Name:
- Tri-Union Seafoods
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
EL SEGUNDO, CA, February 7, 2025 – Tri-Union Seafoods has made the decision to voluntarily recall select lots of canned tuna products sold under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names. This voluntary recall is out of an abundance of caution following the notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention. No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.
The impacted products were distributed to retail stores as follows:
- H-E-B label - Texas
- Trader Joe’s label – Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin
- Genova 7 oz. - Costco in Florida and Georgia
- Genova 5 oz. - Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, and independent retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas
- Van Camp’s label – Walmart and independent retailers in Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey
Recalled products include specific can codes and Best if Used By dates indicated on the bottom of the cans, and UPC numbers listed below.
If you have a recalled tuna can, please return it to the retailer for a full refund, throw it away, or contact Tri-Union Seafoods directly for a retrieval kit and a coupon for a replacement product. Consumers can contact Tri-Union Seafoods at support@thaiunionhelp.zendesk.com or 833-374-0171, if they have any questions or to request replacement product. The toll-free number hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
This recall does not impact any other Tri-Union Seafoods products, as no other product packaging was impacted by this potential defect. Tri-Union Seafoods is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards.
For media inquiries, contact Media.Inquiries@thaiunion.com.
Tri-Union Seafoods advises that consumers in possession of any product with the below Lot Codes should dispose of the product. Below is a list of specific Lots impacted:
|
Description
|
UPC
|
Can Code
|
Best if Used By Date
Genova
|
Genova Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
|
4800000215
|
S94N 42K
|
12/12/2027
|
S94N 43K
|
12/12/2027
|
S94N 44K
|
12/12/2027
|
S94N D1L
|
1/24/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz
|
4800013265
|
S84N D1N
|
1/13/2028
|
S84N D2M
|
1/17/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|
4800073265
|
S84N 41M
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N 42M
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N 42N
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N 43N
|
12/13/2027
|
S84N D1L
|
1/21/2028
|
S84N D1L
|
1/23/2028
|
S84N D3L
|
1/24/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil 7.0 oz 6 Pack
|
4800063267
|
S84N D1D
|
1/21/2028
|
S84N D1D
|
1/23/2028
|
S84N D3D
|
1/23/2028
|
S84N D1D
|
1/27/2028
|
S84N D2D
|
1/27/2028
|
Genova Yellowfin Tuna in in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt 5.0 oz
|
4800013275
|
S88N D1M
|
1/17/2028
Van Camp's Seafood
|
Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5.0 oz
|
4800025015
|
S83N 45K
|
12/2/2027
|
Van Camp’s Solid Light Tuna in Oil 5 oz 4 Pack
|
4800075015
|
S83N 45K
|
12/2/2027
Trader Joe's
|
Trader Joe’s Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil
|
51403
|
S74N D2M
|
1/10/2028
|
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Olive Oil
|
99287
|
S94N D3N
|
1/13/2028
|
S94N D4N
|
1/13/2028
|
Trader Joe’s Solid White Tuna in Water
|
99285
|
S92N D1L
|
1/9/2028
|
S92N D2L
|
1/9/2028
|
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water Low Sodium
|
95836
|
S91N 41K
|
12/12/2027
|
S91N 43M
|
12/13/2027
|
S91N 44M
|
12/13/2027
|
99284
|
S90N D2N
|
1/8/2028
|
Trader Joe’s Solid White Water No Salt Added
|
|
S90N D1M
|
1/9/2028
|
S90N D2N
|
1/9/2028
H-E-B
|
H-E-B Solid White Tuna in Water 5.0 oz 4 Pack
|
4122043345
|
S9FA 45K
|
12/12/2027
|
S9FA 46K
|
12/12/2027