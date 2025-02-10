Pioneer Consulting and Salience Consulting Begin Work on Feasibility Study of Chile-Antarctica Submarine Fiber Optic Cable

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chilean Undersecretariat of Telecommunications (Subtel) and the Development Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) formally signed an agreement with the consortium of Pioneer Consulting and Salience Consulting to produce a feasibility study for a submarine fiber-optic cable to connect continental Chile to Antarctica.

The study will examine the technical, legal, economic, financial, environmental, social, governance, and geopolitical issues surrounding the implementation of a submarine fiber-optic cable system between continental Chile and Antarctica to serve the dozens of international missions scattered among the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. This digital bridge to link nations with scientific bases in Antarctica will benefit both the well-being of the resident scientists and the scientific research they conduct.

“Pioneer Consulting is continuing its mission to provide its team’s global expertise in communications and undersea fiber optic cables, helping CAF and Chile to contribute to the global scientific efforts in understanding the earth’s climate systems, the unique ecosystem of Antarctica, and the dynamics of ice sheets, which include study in geology, life sciences, and physical sciences," said Pioneer Consulting Managing Partner Howard Kidorf.

“This project is a direct reflection of Salience’s mission—to transform countries and communities through digital and ICT advisory. Leveraging our experience across global projects, we aim to provide practical, results-driven recommendations to Subtel, ensuring that this initiative is both financially viable and environmentally sustainable. A true transformational project for the region, connecting the last unconnected continent is a historic milestone and Salience is proud to contribute to Chile’s vision," said Ivan Skenderoski, Managing Partner of Salience Consulting.

To spread digital connectivity to its population, the government of Chile has already installed high-capacity fiber-optic systems extending 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles) from Santiago to Puerto Williams, the world’s southernmost city. The extension of this network across the Southern Ocean will allow Chile to serve the rich diversity of scientific investigations in Antarctica.

The Undersecretary of Telecommunications, Claudio Araya, confirmed that, “This study will allow us to know if the conditions exist to carry out this project. Telecommunications and digitalization are the driving force of development in our country and in the entire region. In this sense, Chile is building a solid technological platform that will allow, among other things, the connection of the Antarctic territory with the rest of the world.”

“One of the characteristics of the Magallanes region is its remoteness and isolation, which is why it is essential for us to be connected,” said Jorge Flies Añón, Regional Governor of Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica. “Today we have our four provincial capitals with 5G, and our dream is to jump to Antarctica and be able to reach its peninsula, so that Chile can serve the 23 countries that work with us on the White Continent. This is tremendous news for us.”

The study is expected to conclude by April 2026.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight into the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 155+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents.

To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity from beneath the waves, visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com

About Salience Consulting

Salience Consulting is a management advisory firm specializing in digital business strategies, technology, and professional services. The company works with a wide range of clients, including operators, international development banks, government, and ICT regulators.

Salience’s expertise “stands out” as it provides practical hands-on, tailored solutions that support digital transformation, regulatory compliance, and digital infrastructure development. With 15 years of a proven track record, Salience has successfully delivered 100+ projects across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and America.

Discover more about Salience’s expertise and projects by visiting www.salience.consulting

Media Contact

Christine Schinella, Pioneer Consulting

c.schinella@pioneerconsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6226caa0-2baa-4355-9a67-981c84b16ef0

Pioneer Consulting and Salience Consulting to Conduct Feasibility Study for Antarctic Cable System From left to right: Marcelo Rute (SUBTEL), Ivan Skenderoski (Salience Consulting), Claudio Araya (SUBTEL), Erik Whitlock (Salience Consulting), and Howard Kidorf (Pioneer Consulting) at the signing of the contract to conduct a feasibility study for a Chile-Antarctica submarine fiber optic cable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.