State and federal debris removal begins this week in Los Angeles in record-breaking speed

The removal process begins just 35 days after the fires ignited — roughly half the time it took to start similar operations after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire.



Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, California has expedited the cleanup process by cutting red tape and eliminating bureaucratic barriers, allowing highly trained crews to enter impacted communities sooner and help survivors rebuild their lives faster.



The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, in partnership with six locally affected jurisdictions, has worked around the clock to collect Right-of-Entry (ROE) forms from residents, develop haul routes, and coordinate safe transport of fire ash and debris.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is rapidly completing the removal of households hazardous materials at record speed, clearing the way for this next phase of cleanup.



Last month, Governor Newsom announced that FEMA, working with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), had tasked the EPA with safely removing and disposing of hazardous materials from homes and structures impacted by the fires. This crucial first step—one of the most complex phases of wildfire cleanup — paved the way for the structural debris removal now underway.



As these operations continue, residents should anticipate an increased presence of debris removal teams in their communities and plan accordingly. The agencies involved appreciate the public’s support and patience as crews work to eliminate health and safety risks from impacted properties.



Since the fires began, Governor Newsom has led an aggressive, coordinated, whole-of-government response to support impacted communities. Prior to the fires breaking out, the state had already deployed thousands of firefighters and personnel, with more than 16,000 boots on the ground at the peak of response efforts. In the days that followed, the state launched historic recovery and rebuilding efforts to ensure Los Angeles communities receive the support they need.

Fire survivors can sign up for the federal debris removal program by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) or online at ca.gov/LAFires