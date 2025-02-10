Global Nutricosmetics Market to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% to surpass US$15 billion by 2030

Global Nutricosmetics Market

The global nutricosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92%, reaching a market size of US$14.995 billion in 2030 from US$10.733 billion in 2025.

There is a rise in awareness among consumers of the connection between health, external beauty with nutrition which is leading to a rise in the popularity of skincare and haircare products.” — KSI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutricosmetics is a product under the cosmetic category that offers nutrition with cosmetics to better skin health and look. These are defined as supplements that consist of bioactive contents which include minerals, vitamins, amino acids, plant extracts, and antioxidants. The focus of these products is to enhance the overall health of individuals and manage nutritional deficiencies. The major goal is to provide skin health and hair health among other purposes as it contains hyaluronic acid, collagen, and antioxidants which help in improving skin hydration, and elasticity as well as delay skin aging. Further, nutrition ingredients like zinc, keratin, and biotin work to improve the hair and nail condition and lead to improved health growth. The nutricosmetics market is witnessing growth due to factors such as growing consumer consciousness of skin and hair health, rising demand for natural and organic products, growth in beauty trends and social media influence, and increasing demand of consumers for anti-aging solutions. Moreover, the rise in disposable income with growth in e-commerce is also leading to promoting the overall market growth with direct-to-consumer channels there is a rise in premium nutricosmetic product spending leading to expansion in the market in coming years. Moreover, the rise in disposable income with growth in e-commerce is also leading to promoting the overall market growth with direct-to-consumer channels there is a rise in premium nutricosmetic product spending leading to expansion in the market in coming years.With the emergence of the global nutricosmetics market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in May 2024, Roquette announced the launch of the Lycagel flex soft gel capsule shell system which is a plasticizer-free excipient and can be used to customize formulation for a range of diverse uses.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nutricosmetics-market By type, the global nutricosmetics market can be classified into capsules and soft gels, tablets, beverages (including tinctures), powders, gummies functional food, and others. The tablet segment is anticipated to have a major market share in the coming year due to its easy portability with cost-effective production and global availability. moreover, this segment provides enhanced shelf life and extended stability with easy standardized dosage options available in tablet form of the nutricosmetic leading to its growth in the coming years.The global nutricosmetics market is segmented by ingredients into vitamins, antioxidants, collagen, omega-3 fatty acids, and others. Among these sub-segments, the vitamins category is expected to grow due to factors such as the growing consumer's awareness of the benefit of vitamins for overall health. Vitamins such as vitamin E and Vitamin C are known to have antioxidant benefits that promote skin health conditions and skin repair with anti-aging effects leading to a rise in demand for vitamin-based cosmetic formulations.The global nutricosmetics market is segmented by product type into skincare, haircare, and others. The skincare segment is predicted to contribute the largest share in the nutricosmetics market because of the growing emphasis on skin health trends and the growing emphasis on the preventive skin health routine is leading to the growth of the market. Moreover, nutritional ingredients like hyaluronic acid and collagen-based supplements are witnessing a growth in demand leading to a rise in the introduction of innovative skincare products by major market players.The global nutricosmetics market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online. The online distribution channel is predicted to expand in the market majorly due to the growing demand for convenience by consumers and growing e-commerce platform options. There is a rise in online shopping among consumers to conveniently and easily purchase products with easy comparison of price, brand, and ingredients with promotional offers leading to overall growth in the market.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global nutricosmetics market is growing significantly. This is due to a rapid rise in urbanization, an increase in the elderly population, and growth in disposable income in countries like China, South Korea, and Japan. Further, consumers across the region are looking for plant-based and organic nutritional products for skin care and other health-benefiting nutritional cosmetic formulations. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is demanding anti-aging products which will contribute to boosting the nutricosmetic market during the forecasted period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global nutricosmetics market have been covered as Shiseido Co., Ltd., Vemedia, The Beauty Chef, SugarBearHair, Functional, Martin Biotech Ltd, and BioCell Technology, LLC among others.The market analytics report segments the global nutricosmetics market as follows:• By Typeo Capsules and Softgelso Tabletso Beverages (Including Tinctures)o Powdero Gummies and Functional Foodo Others• By Ingrediento Vitaminso Antioxidantso Collageno Omega 3 Fatty Acidso Others• By Product Typeo Skincareo Haircareo Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Shiseido Co., Ltd.• VLCC Personal Care• Vemedia• MOON JUICE• The Beauty Chef• Vitabiotics Ltd.• SugarBearHair• Amway Europe• Functionalab• The Nue Co• Martin Biotech Ltd.• BioCell Technology, LLCKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behavior, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Halal Cosmetics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-halal-cosmetics-market • Global Men’s Grooming Products Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-mens-grooming-products-market • Pore Strips Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/pore-strips-market About Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI)Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded market picture. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

