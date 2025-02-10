The transport and logistics sector plays a vital role in global trade and the movement of goods, yet its operations significantly contribute to greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions. While efforts to decarbonise this sector are gaining momentum, the equally critical issue of air quality impacts needs to be explicitly incorporated in the decarbonisation pathways.

The Smart Freight Centre (SFC), Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), and the Clean Air Fund (CAF) will host a panel session at Smart Freight Week 2025 on 19 March 2025 on the theme, “Integrating Air Quality into Transition Plans: Best Practices from the Alliance for Clean Air”. The panel will discuss the advantages of incorporating air pollutant emissions into the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework and how this integration can enhance existing mitigation plans. The panel discussion aims to provide insights into integrating air quality considerations into broader transition plans. The session will showcase the latest advancements in methodologies and tools, allowing participants to hear directly from leading businesses about their practical experiences and the benefits they have realised by aligning with climate and clean air objectives.

The panel session will: