Cloud Payments and ParlerPay: Pioneering Next Generation Financial Freedom Through Strategic Collaboration

Cloud Payments and ParlerPay: Transforming Digital Transactions with Innovation and Security

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Payments, the United States operating subsidiary of Fintiv Inc., the global leader in patented, white-label Web2 and Web3 digital wallet ecosystems, has announced its partnership with ParlerPay, the flagship financial platform of the Parler social ecosystem. This collaboration offers Cloud Payments’ state-of-the-art omni wallet ledger, payment and loyalty technology infrastructure to power ParlerPay’s Web3 wallet, establishing a new benchmark for innovative decentralized finance.

“This partnership with ParlerPay exemplifies the best of what freedom and innovation can achieve.” stated Mike Love, CEO of Fintiv. “Fintiv’s globally deployed, proven and patented wallet, payment and loyalty solutions are ideal to support Parler in their inspiring initiative to offer P2P, merchant payments and digital reward tokens to their customers through a Web3 wallet.”

The partnership with Cloud Payments enhances the Parler ecosystem by introducing seamless peer-to-peer financial transactions and loyalty tracking. Key features include:

● Digital Mobile Wallet: Secure digital storage, exchange and transfer of US fiat and crypto currencies.

● Effortless Peer-to-Peer Transactions: Intuitive and seamless payment solutions providing a secure, flexible and instant payment solution to the Parler Network.

● Advanced Merchant Payment Solutions: Cloud Payments’ technology will support the deployment of point-of-sale capabilities for business customers within Parler’s Marketplace and social platform, offering a modern alternative to legacy payment rails.

● Loyalty Tracking: Cloud Payments offers its StickyStreet product, an advanced loyalty system which will integrate with Parler’s Optio blockchain.

Real-World Utility with the Optio Ecosystem

This partnership leverages & enhances the Optio Blockchain, unlocking applications like the "OPT Accepted Here" program and the Parler Marketplace. These initiatives allow merchants to accept OPT tokens for payments and empower users to engage in token-based transactions for goods and services, promoting widespread digital asset adoption.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ParlerPay,” remarked Yasser Elgebaly, CEO of ParlerPay. “Together with Cloud Payments, we are creating a secure, scalable financial ecosystem rooted in the values of freedom. Our users deserve a platform that meets their financial needs while upholding their principles.”

About Cloud Payments

Cloud Payments is revolutionizing digital payments and embedded finance through white labeled ecosystems with strategic partners & brands. Using patented technology to drive secure and scalable Web2 and Web3 solutions, Cloud Payments enables clients to seamlessly transition from legacy systems to the digital economy. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Cloud Payments remains a trusted global innovator in wallet technology and advancing digital commerce. https://cloudpayments.com

About ParlerPay

ParlerPay is the premier digital wallet solution within the Parler ecosystem, empowering users with decentralized tools for everyday financial needs. Built on the Optio Blockchain, ParlerPay supports peer-to-peer payments, merchant transactions, and digital asset management, championing financial independence and freedom. https://parlerpay.com

