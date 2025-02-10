Sioux Honey Co-Op's Brands are the First Honey Brands to Earn American Farmland Trust's U.S. Farmed™ Certification

Novel Packaging Seal for Products with 95% U.S. Grown Ingredients in Support of American Farmers

Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sioux Honey Association Co-op, the gold standard of honey since 1921, and American Farmland Trust, a national nonprofit working to save the land that sustains us, announce the joint launch of U.S. Farmed™ certified honey, a standard for consumer-packaged goods proven to contain at least 95% of ingredients grown in the United States. Sioux Honey Association Co-op’s brands Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® become the first honey brands in the nation to earn U.S. Farmed™ certification.

By choosing U.S. Farmed™ products, consumers can ensure the products they purchase directly benefit the livelihood of American farmers, helping to ensure a vibrant and thriving agricultural sector in America. Funds raised through the certification of each product will benefit American Farmland Trust’s work to preserve farmland and keep farmers on the land, both by providing U.S. farmers across all 50 states with free resources and one-on-one expert advisory services, while also expanding AFT’s programs to help them to access, protect, and maintain American farmland.



“The U.S. Farmed™ certification is an important milestone in our ongoing dedication to honesty and integrity in our honey,” said Sioux Honey Association Co-op President and CEO Kevin Hueser. “From the beehive to the household, you can be sure that our honey is harvested and packaged within the United States. Sioux Honey Co-op and AFT commit to increase demand for American-grown products; invest in the future by encouraging domestic production; and help to preserve farmland.”

AFT created the standard because America’s farmland is under threat. Two thousand acres are paved over, fragmented or converted every day and millions more will be lost by 2040 if these trends continue. Moreover, one-third of the nation’s farm and ranch land, 300 million acres, will change hands in the next 20 years as aging farmers exit the field, making the land vulnerable to development.

“U.S. Farmed™ directly supports AFT’s mission—to save the land that sustains us by protecting farmland, keeping farmers on the land, and promoting forward-looking farming practices,” said AFT President and CEO John Piotti. “Businesses can market their support for U.S. farms by getting certified and proudly placing the U.S. Farmed™ seal on their products. Americans can support farmers by choosing U.S. Farmed™ certified products.”

“We hope consumers and businesses alike will join the movement and help grow our future,” said Piotti. “Choosing U.S. Farmed™ is not just about a label, it's about investing in the future of American agriculture. It's about growing strong farms, vibrant communities, and delicious food and drinks – all from right here in the USA. Join the movement, choose U.S. Farmed™, and let's cultivate a thriving future.”



To become US Farmed™ certified, companies should reach out to AFT to talk about their eligibility for the program, then undergo a third-party audit to ensure their ingredients are at least 95% U.S. grown. Go to farmland.org/us-farmed to learn more.

###

For 100+ years, Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® honey has been enjoyed by generation after generation. But you might be wondering, how does a honey company maintain this reputation for that long? It’s because Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® honey is harvested and produced right here in the U.S., direct from our trusted beekeepers – the fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters who have made it their lifelong profession to share sweetness with others. It’s because of them we’ve passed the 100-mile marker. And it’s because of them you’re guaranteed pure, quality honey in every drop. Sioux Honey Co-op members have been a part for decades – part of families who have passed down the trade for generations – and some have pioneered and started their own bee farms. But all of the members have a passion for producing a pure, quality product that customers can trust. And we’re proud to say we know each of our beekeepers by name, because we’ve learned that’s how you produce the best honey for more than a century.

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms No Food® message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally sound farming practices on millions of additional acres, and supported thousands of farm families.

Lori Sallet American Farmland Trust lsallet@farmland.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.