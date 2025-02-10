Attorney General Hilgers Leads 23 State Coalition in Criticizing Biden-Harris Dietary Recommendations

Lincoln - Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers led 23 states in pushing back against dietary recommendations made by a committee appointed by the Biden-Harris Administration. Every five years, the federal government publishes the “Dietary Guidelines for Americans.” The Biden-Harris committee recommended that the new guidelines list beans, peas, and lentils as the best source of protein and move meat, poultry, and eggs to last on the list of recommended sources of protein.

“As common-sense Americans know, animal-based protein like beef and eggs has been and continues to be a staple in a healthy diet. The Biden-Harris Administration’s radical recommendation to get protein from beans instead of beef shows why the federal government should stay out telling Americans what to eat. We look forward to working with the Trump Administration to correct these out-of-touch ideas and to help Americans make science-based dietary choices,” said Attorney General Hilgers.

The benefits of animal-based proteins, like beef, for a healthy diet are well known. No other food has as much protein, calorie for calorie, as beef and other meats. Sufficient protein consumption is linked to satiety, proper childhood development, combating anemia, and building and maintaining muscle. Beef is also an excellent source of micronutrients, which contribute to metabolic functioning, cognitive development, and hormone regulation. In addition to pointing out the necessity of beef and other animal-based sources of protein for a balanced diet, the comment also criticizes the Biden-Harris Administration for making dietary recommendations based on “health equity” considerations.

Nebraska Cattlemen President-elect Craig Uden stated, “If the goal of the Dietary Guidelines is to make Americans healthier, we should consider not only the essential nutrients in beef, but also the opportunity beef provides to lower American’s caloric intake. It takes about twice the calories of beans, peas, and/or lentils to get the same amount of protein from beef. If we’re working together to keep America Healthy, there is no better protein source than beef.”

“The dietary guidelines have failed Americans. Since the federal government injected itself into our dietary choices fifty years ago, obesity rates have skyrocketed, and our Nation’s health has declined,” said Hilgers. “We are proud to lead our sister states in this effort to turn back the radical recommendations of the Biden-Harris Administration and reassure the public that beef and other animal-based proteins should play an important role in eating a healthy diet.”

Joining Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers on the comment are attorneys general from the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.