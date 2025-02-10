From Ibrahim Traoré, President of Burkina Faso
AZERBAIJAN, February 10 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the crash of an aircraft belonging to "Azerbaijan Airlines" on December 25 last year in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous casualties.
I extend my deepest condolences to you over this tragic incident and express the solidarity of the people of Burkina Faso.
Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.
Ibrahim Traoré
President of Burkina Faso
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.