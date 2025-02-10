From Ibrahim Traoré, President of Burkina Faso

AZERBAIJAN, February 10 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the crash of an aircraft belonging to "Azerbaijan Airlines" on December 25 last year in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, resulting in numerous casualties.

I extend my deepest condolences to you over this tragic incident and express the solidarity of the people of Burkina Faso.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest esteem and consideration.

Ibrahim Traoré

President of Burkina Faso