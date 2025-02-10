Media Advisory: District Court in Prince George’s County offers Schools in the Court program for high school students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 10, 2025

District Court in Prince George’s County offers Schools in the Court program for high school students

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – In a unique court educational program, students will learn about the benefits and consequences of familiar decisions. The program includes a mock traffic stop where students will see in real-time the legal implications of bad decisions. This interactive program allows the students to meet and interact with key players in the legal process, including police officers, K-9 officers, commissioners, assistant public defenders, assistant state’s attorneys, bailiffs, clerks, and judges. Students will learn about the dangers of fentanyl and the impact of narcotics on the developing juvenile brain. In addition, students will have an opportunity to engage judges and court personnel in a question-and-answer session regarding the Judiciary.

WHO: Administrative Judge Lisa Hall Johnson, Prince George’s County District Court, and Judge Cheri Simpkins, Prince George’s County Circuit Court, presiding judges Students from Charles Herbert Flowers and Gwynn Park High Schools WHAT: Schools in the Court Program WHEN: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 9 a.m. WHERE: Prince George’s County District Court

Courtroom 357, Bourne Wing

14735 Main Street

Upper Marlboro, MD 20772-3042

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions. Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the program but not during the student-observed court docket portion. If Prince George’s County Public Schools has a delayed opening or school closure, the Schools in the Court program will be cancelled.

There are 80 metered public spaces in the surface lot in front of the courthouse. There is metered parking available near the courthouse at a rate of $.75 per hour with a two-hour maximum. Additionally, the Equestrian Center has four free satellite parking lots with free shuttle service to the courthouse.

