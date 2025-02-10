Latinos Turn Out in Force at El Clasificado’s First EmpleosLatino.com Job Fair in Orange County

Job Fair for mostly Spanish speakers job seekers in Orange County, California Job Fair for Spanish speakers job seekers in Orange County, California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino community kicked off 2025 with a determined and enthusiastic statement: they’re ready to work, grow, and seize new opportunities. On Thursday, January 30th, over 300 motivated job seekers packed into the first of many job fairs, hosted by El Clasificado—the leading Spanish-language multimedia platform—and EmpleosLatino.com. From warehouse roles to administrative positions, the event buzzed with possibilities and ambition.To amplify the reach of this event, El Clasificado published 5,000 copies of EmpleosLatino magazine, distributing them throughout Orange County, ensuring both job seekers and recruiters stayed connected.The energy was palpable. Eager candidates lined up well before the doors opened, dressed to impress and armed with résumés. "After two years of an uncertain job market, the outlook for 2025 is confident," said Luis Varela, Business Development Manager at staffing agency Helpmates. “We’re hiring for roles in logistics, administration, and accounting, and we anticipate even more openings in the coming months.”George Ramos, 25, from Santa Ana, shared his optimism: “I’m totally bilingual and open to learning new careers—whether it’s construction or warehouse packaging, I’m ready.”Companies weren’t just hiring—they were building connections. Yolanda Magaña, Business Manager at KWKW 1330 AM radio, remarked, "Events like this strengthen our community ties. We’re growing and looking for fresh talent, especially in sales." Carmen Campos from KWKW added, "The turnout blew us away—so many candidates came prepared and ready to dive into roles in radio.”Martha de la Torre, CEO of El Clasificado dba EC Hispanic Media , highlighted the spirit of the event: "The resilience of the Latino community is inspiring. We created EmpleosLatino.com to help Spanish speakers find job security and connect recruiters with top talent. Many attendees didn’t have résumés before the event, but our team helped them craft professional ones on the spot, boosting their confidence. Recruiters felt that the EmpleosLatino.com “Feria de Trabajo” as many Latinos call the event had an impressive turnout of high-quality candidates.”The revamped EmpleosLatino.com platform is expected to launch in March and promises to make job hunting and recruiting even more seamless for bilingual, bicultural and Spanish speakers seeking employment. With a sleek, modern design and user-friendly features, the platform aims to connect talent with opportunity like never before. Plus, the job fair series continues in 2025 with events in San Bernardino (March), Norwalk (May), and the Panorama Mall (October) in the San Fernando Valley. Although, El Clasificado is focused on hosting job fairs in Southern California, the job board, EmpleosLatino.com serves Latino job seekers and recruiters throughout the United States.About EmpleosLatino.com In 2025, EmpleosLatino.com and El Clasificado are set to host five dynamic in-person job fairs across Southern California, each paired with a targeted print publication. The revamped EmpleosLatino.com platform launches in March, offering new tools and features to enhance the job search and recruitment experience. Subscribe to our newsletter for our full 2025 event calendar, including dates, locations, and more.About El Clasificado Founded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, started as a weekly publication serving Spanish-speaking communities. It has since grown into a leading multimedia platform and digital agency, connecting individuals and businesses across the U.S. Through ElClasificado.com—the nation’s top online Spanish classified marketplace—El Clasificado continues to drive commerce and growth helping U.S. Latinos thrive in an increasingly digital world.

