FMC Corporation (FMC) Shares Tumble 33% After Inventory Destocking Continues – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shares in FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) plummeted 33% on Feb. 5, wiping out over $2 billion in shareholder value, after the agricultural sciences company issued a disappointing earnings report and outlook that clashed with previous assurances about executives made about the business.

The sell-off came as investors reacted to the company’s dismal Q4 2024 results and Q1 2025 guidance. Specifically, the company revealed that: (1) year-over-year revenues declined 5%; (2) Q1 2025 revenues would decline 16% compared to Q1 2024; (3) year-over-year Q1 2025 EBITDA would shrink about 28%; (4) FY 2025 revenues would be flat compared to FY 2024; and (5) FY 2025 EBITDA would grow just 1%. FMC blamed these disappointments, in part, on its customers’ continued inventory destocking.

The forecast seemingly contrasts with earlier company statements suggesting that FMC’s channel inventories were normalizing.

One analyst reportedly wrote in a note to clients that “FMC had previously indicated channel destocking was coming to an end, and we believe most investors were looking for mid-teens EBITDA growth next year on improving volumes and lower fixed costs.”

These results have prompted shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into potential violations of the U.S. securities laws.

“We’re investigating whether FMC may have engaged in undisclosed and unsustainable sales practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FMC should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FMC@hbsslaw.com.

