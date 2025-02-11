Robert Kelty of the International Baccalaureate Speaks at NSBA’s Advocacy & Equity Institute

International Baccalaureate Organization Robert Kelty International Baccalaureate Head of Outreach and Development North America

Sharing Insights and Ideas for School Leaders to Adapt to a Growing Competitive Public School Environment

Education oriented toward real issues whether local, national, or international fosters critical thinking and equips students with the skills they need to succeed in an interconnected world.” — Robert Kelty

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National School Boards Association (NSBA) welcomed Robert Kelty, Head of Outreach, Government Relations, and Development for the International Baccalaureate (IB) North America, as a distinguished speaker at its inaugural Advocacy & Equity Institute in Washington, D.C. on February 3, 2025.The newly formed Advocacy & Equity Institute brings together NSBA’s former Equity Symposium and Advocacy Institute to emphasize the vital connection between advocacy and equity in shaping meaningful change in public education. The conference brought together nearly 600 school board members and other education leaders, equipping them with the latest developments in policy, legislation, and best practices to foster inclusive and equitable learning environments for K-12 students nationwide.Robert Kelty, a seasoned education leader with experience spanning school leadership, policy, and advocacy, shared insights on increasing access to high-quality education for all students. Kelty’s extensive work with public education, Indigenous communities, government relations, and global education initiatives positions him as a powerful voice in advancing equitable and rigorous education policies.“The work of advocacy and equity is about ensuring every student has access to rigorous, meaningful education that prepares students for the world around them,” said Kelty. “Education oriented toward real issues - whether those issues be local, national, or international - fosters critical thinking and equips students with the skills they need to succeed in an interconnected world.”As a former educator in the Navajo Nation, county superintendent, and Arizona Teacher of the Year, Kelty has dedicated his career to ensuring all students, especially those in marginalized communities, receive quality education. His leadership at IB North America focuses on expanding opportunities for students in underserved areas and strengthening global engagement in education.“The public school environment is becoming more and more competitive,” Kelty added. “Schools leaders must adapt to the changes that are coming to provide students with the education they need and deserve.”Kelty’s participation in the Advocacy & Equity Institute aligns with IB’s mission to develop inquisitive, knowledgeable, and compassionate young people who contribute to a more peaceful and just world through education. His recent publications, including Cultivating Peacebuilders Through International Education highlights his commitment to fostering inclusive education systems that empower all learners.For more information about the NSBA Advocacy & Equity Institute, visit https://www.nsba.org/events/equity-institute About the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,900 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/

