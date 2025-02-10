Public Works Board Featured on TVW Inside Olympia Episode

A special TVW Inside Olympia episode covering the Public Works Board and its 40th anniversary features an array of unique perspectives and board history offered through interviews conducted with PWB members and staff, including Executive Director Maria Jawad, Chair Kathryn Gardow, Vice Chair Gary Rowe, and member Kelly Snyder—who previously served as PWB Executive Director and currently serves as a board member.

