Passenger Injured in Snowmobile Accident in Lincoln
CONTACT:
CO II Christopher McKee
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
February 10, 2025
Lincoln, NH – At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call about a snowmobile accident in Lincoln. It was reported that a rented snowmobile had rolled over and a passenger was injured. A Conservation Officer and emergency personnel from Lin-Wood ambulance responded to assist.
Humaira Mahmud, 58, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, was operating the rental snowmobile on Bog Pond Trail in Lincoln. She was part of a guided tour and was making a sharp, slow-speed turn when the snowmobile began to tip over. The passenger who was identified as Ayesha Siddika, 49, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, was injured during the accident. She was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital by the Lin-Wood Ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is still under investigation at the time but inexperience appears to be the main contributing factor.
