Newsweek’s Audience Growth Tops Similarweb’s 2025 Digital 100 Report

Newsweek Ranked Number 2 in Overall Growth and is the Fastest-Growing Website in The U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, has been ranked the second fastest-growing website in the U.S. by Similarweb’s annual Digital 100 Report .

The report highlights Newsweek’s remarkable digital growth, reaching 46.4 million monthly visitors in 2024, an increase from 27.2 million from the previous year. This represents a 71% year-over-year surge in unique visitors, positioning Newsweek among the most viewed news websites in the country.

"Newsweek's growth is a testament to our commitment to delivering balanced journalism and meeting the evolving needs of our audience," said Newsweek’s Chief Content Officer, Dayan Candappa. “In today's media landscape, where trust is paramount, a growing number of Americans are turning to Newsweek as a reliable source of information on the issues that matter most."

The Similarweb Digital 100 ranks the fastest-growing digital companies across industries, analyzing web traffic across ten categories. The 2025 report evaluated websites with over 100,000 average monthly visits, measuring the most significant year-over-year growth in unique visitors.

For full details on all the winners, see https://www.similarweb.com/corp/digital-100/.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.