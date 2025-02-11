SCCG Extends and Strengthens Strategic Sponsorship with Thunder Fight to Elevate Brazilian MMA and Combat Sports

SCCG Extends and Strengthens Strategic Sponsorship with Thunder Fight

This continued collaboration underscores SCCG’s commitment to supporting innovative sports organizations in emerging markets like Brazil

By strengthening our partnership, we reinforce our commitment to fostering emerging sports markets and engaging new audiences in dynamic ways” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG NextGen, the talent agency vertical of SCCG Management, proudly announces the renewal of its sponsorship partnership with Thunder Fight and Thunder Fight Center, Brazil’s premier martial arts event organization and training venue. This continued collaboration underscores SCCG’s commitment to supporting innovative sports organizations in emerging markets like Brazil, where MMA is one of the fastest-growing and most exciting sports.

Since its inception in 2014, Thunder Fight has been a launchpad for elite Brazilian MMA talent, with over 27 fighters advancing to the UFC and countless others making their mark on the global stage. Of the 27, many are current international stars, such as Diego Lopes, Jailton Almeida, Caio Borralho, Natalia Silva and Marina Rodriguez. With over 84 registered competitions and 398 MMA Matches, the organization has built a legacy of excellence, hosting legends such as Jorge Patino Macaco, Reginaldo Vieira, and Elias Silverio. Thunder Fight continues to be recognized as one of Brazil’s top MMA breeding grounds, providing a platform for rising stars in combat sports. Out of all brazilians in the UFC currently, 17% are Thunder Alumni.

Through this renewed partnership, SCCG Management will maintain a powerful brand presence across all Thunder Fight Center events and media promotions, ensuring continuous exposure on the Octagon mat, corner stickers, event posters, social media, and video highlights. This collaboration strengthens SCCG’s influence in Brazil’s thriving sports entertainment industry, fostering engagement with passionate MMA fans and sports bettors alike.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership: “Thunder Fight has played a pivotal role in shaping Brazilian MMA, and we’re honored to continue our support. At SCCG NextGen, we believe in the power of sports entertainment, and Thunder Fight represents the kind of innovation and excellence that aligns perfectly with our mission. By strengthening our partnership, we reinforce our commitment to fostering emerging sports markets and engaging new audiences in dynamic ways.”

Marcelo Kina, President of Thunder Fight: “Together, SCCG Management and Thunder Fight are redefining the landscape of martial arts in Brazil. This renewed partnership not only empowers athletes at every level but also ensures that Thunder Fight remains at the forefront of the national scene, nurturing talent for the biggest global events. Together, we’re building a brighter future for martial arts, one opportunity at a time.”

SCCG NextGen has established itself as a leader in bridging talent, gaming, and sports entertainment, forming groundbreaking collaborations with global influencers and sports figures such as Lady Luck HQ, Birdman, El Hijo Del Santo, BooRay!, and Pillow Fight Championship. This partnership with Thunder Fight further expands SCCG’s global reach, creating exciting crossover opportunities between combat sports, gaming, and interactive entertainment.

As SCCG continues to push the boundaries of sports entertainment, expect more strategic alliances that bring unparalleled engagement and brand value to the global gaming industry.

About Thunder Fight & Thunder Fight Center

Thunder Fight is one of Brazil’s premier MMA organizations, recognized as a key breeding ground for elite fighters. Thunder Fight Center is the organization’s dedicated training and event facility, providing a world-class venue for athletes, fans, and media. With a mission to develop MMA’s next generation, Thunder Fight continues to grow as a dominant force in the global fight industry. https://sccgmanagement.com/partners/thunder-fight-center/

About SCCG NextGen

SCCG NextGen is the Talent Agency vertical of SCCG, crafted to meet the evolving needs of our partners and the broader gaming industry. We develop projects that integrate celebrity IP, create content that connects with both global and local audiences, and blend digital and real-world experiences. Through these partnerships, we aim to build authentic connections and enhance the overall gaming experience, while staying responsive to the changing dynamics of the gaming industry. https://sccgmanagement.com/areas-of-expertise/2024/9/17/merging-gaming-with-brand-influence-and-ip/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com

