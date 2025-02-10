Danny McQ Film Festival Build Film Coming Soon!

The Legacy of Action and Innovation A Cinematic Revolution in Aerospace, Technology, and Storytelling

Lights, Camera, Action is the Adventure of Creativity and the Vision of our Dreams! LET's FILM” — Danny McQ

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Danny McQ Film Contest : A Tribute to Steve McQueen is set to launch as a groundbreaking platform that fuses action storytelling, aerospace engineering, and cinematic innovation. Hosted by BAP America and McQueen Entertainment Studios, this competition is more than just film—it’s a revolution in how stories drive technological advancements, mirroring the daring spirit of Steve McQueen and the visionary genius of Danny McQ.Steve McQueen was a pioneer in racing safety and cinematic excellence, designing innovations like the race car bucket seat. Carrying forward that legacy, Danny McQueen—Navy SAR rescue swimmer, martial artist, engineer, and aerospace innovator—is pushing the frontiers of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), lunar habitation, and space exploration.From motorcycles to Mars, the contest celebrates ingenuity, speed, and adventure—capturing the essence of both McQueen's on the racetrack, in the skies, and beyond Earth.Steve McQueen and Danny McQ: Legends of Action—On Screen and in RealitySteve McQueen, the "King of Cool," built a legacy as Hollywood’s ultimate action star, famed for his high-speed car chases in *Bullitt*, daring motorcycle escapes in *The Great Escape*, and high-stakes heists in *The Thomas Crown Affair*. His raw charisma and real-life passion for racing made every performance pulse with authenticity. More than just an actor, he was a stunt driver, racer, and innovator—blurring the line between cinema and reality.Danny McQ takes that action off the screen and into real life. As a Navy SAR combat rescue swimmer, he lived the kind of high-risk missions that only Hollywood dares to imagine—saving lives in extreme conditions under the motto *"So Others May Live."* Like McQueen, Danny is a motorcycle rider who thrives on speed and precision. But beyond the adrenaline, his path led to leadership: as the Mayor of Corpus Christi, a U.S. Congressional candidate, and an aerospace engineer who worked on the Army Blackhawk and the VC-25B—the next Air Force One. His expertise extends to Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and space, where he now mentors at Capital Factory, shaping the future of air and space transportation. Current Novels: Patriot Force, Design Patriot Dogs, Born Loser, Independent, Danny McQ part 1 & part 2, McQueen is in work on his next release.A martial artist, author, and filmmaker, Danny McQ embodies both the grit of McQueen’s cinematic heroes and the innovation of a real-world pioneer. His journey fuses Hollywood storytelling with cutting-edge technology, crafting a vision where action isn’t just entertainment—it’s a pathway to the future. Whether through film, aerospace, or leadership, both McQueen's are bound by a shared spirit: fearless, relentless, and always pushing the limits of what’s possible.### **Lights, Camera, Action: Building Film for the Future**By Danny McQueen*Lights, Camera, Action* is more than just a book—it’s a blueprint for filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and creatives looking to turn their passion into a sustainable business. Danny McQueen, a seasoned filmmaker, author, and aerospace innovator, breaks down the outdated barriers of Hollywood and introduces a new, direct approach to building a film industry rooted in creativity, technology, and business strategy.This book guides both new and experienced filmmakers through the essential steps of developing a film business—covering everything from script development and production techniques to funding, distribution, and leveraging emerging technologies like AI, virtual production, and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) for film logistics. McQueen’s approach blends the artistic vision of storytelling with the practical realities of entrepreneurship, showing readers how to build a career that isn’t reliant on traditional studio systems but thrives in the evolving digital and independent landscape.With insights drawn from his own experience in engineering, military operations, politics, and filmmaking, McQueen provides a roadmap for storytellers to take control of their craft, create high-impact projects, and establish a business model that ensures longevity and success in the entertainment industry. *Lights, Camera, Action* isn’t just about making films—it’s about building a future where creativity drives economic growth and innovation, both on-screen and beyond.Kickoff Event – February 14, 2025The contest launches with a Kickoff Mixer in Corpus Christi, TX, marking the release of Danny McQueen’s latest book, "Lights, Camera, Action, Build Film"—a blueprint for transforming the film industry through innovation, technology, and economic growth.The festival will serve as a launchpad for expanding filmmaking hubs in Texas, Missouri, and Indiana, supporting the Skyway to Mars initiative—a visionary framework for human expansion beyond Earth.Contest Phases & DeadlinesPhase 1 – Script ContestDeadline: March 24, 2025 (Steve McQueen’s Birthday)Entry Fee: $10 (Tax-Deductible Donation)Prize: $500Submission Requirements:• A printed script (20-minute short film)• A self-addressed stamped envelope• Entry fee as a donation to BAP AmericaPhase 2 – Short Film ContestDeadline: August 2025 (Danny McQ Novel Release Date)Entry Fee: $27Prize: $1,000Requirements: A 20-minute action short film inspired by Danny McQ’s fearless adventures, martial arts mastery, and engineering brilliance—honoring Steve McQueen’s legendary high-stakes action style.Phase 3 – Feature Film SubmissionsDeadline: November 7, 2025 (Steve McQueen’s Date of Death)Entry Fee: $50 (Tax-Deductible Donation)Requirements: A feature-length action/adventure film that embodies resilience, innovation, and speed—blending cinematic storytelling with real-world aerospace and human exploration themes.The Bigger Mission: Film, Technology, and the Skyway to MarsThe Danny McQ Film Contest is more than an event—it’s a movement. Combining film, advanced aviation, and space technology, the festival aims to empower emerging talent in filmmaking, robotics, AI, and aerospace. With a commitment to bridging cinema and innovation, Danny McQueen envisions a future where film inspires real-world breakthroughs in human exploration.BAP America serves as the education gateway for this mission, guiding the next generation to build the Skyway to Mars and beyond.Join the Action!Kickoff Mixer: February 14, 2025 – Corpus Christi, TXSubmissions Open Now!For more details and contest rules, visit: https://filmfreeway.com/DannyMcQFilmFestival LEGAL NOTICE:U.S. Citizens Only | Tax-Deductible Entry FeesRight to Modify or Cancel the Contest as Needed.Entrants Retain Full Ownership of Their Work.Steve McQueen’s Name is a Trademarked Property – This Contest is a Tribute Only.

Legal Disclaimer:

