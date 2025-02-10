Truepic and Recall Results Partner to Innovate Product Recall with Image Authentication Technology

Recall Results leverages Truepic’s Vision platform to increase product recall efficiency, reduce fraud, and enhance consumer protection in the AI era.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic , the enterprise leader in image authenticity, and Recall Results , a leading provider of comprehensive recall management and support services, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that deploys image authentication technology to innovate product recalls in the AI era. Deploying Truepic’s Vision platform throughout the recall management process powers Recall Results’ increased operational efficiency and strengthens fraud mitigation. This partnership highlights the importance of integrating media verification into digital business processes to improve efficiency and mitigate risk in the ever-evolving AI and digital landscape.

Truepic’s flagship platform, Vision, utilizes advanced fraud prevention technology that empowers Recall Results to remotely verify the authenticity of consumer-submitted images with unmatched precision and analyze legitimate claims. Impacted consumers can now easily capture the required photos of defective or recalled products to complete their online registration. This innovative approach addresses the growing challenge of fraudulent registrations in the recall industry, which have recently surged due to increasingly sophisticated and accessible AI and editing tools.

Elevating Recall Standards with Image Verification Technology

With Truepic’s technology, Recall Results offers a groundbreaking solution that helps protect manufacturers from the costly effects of fraud while streamlining verification and registration processing to better assist consumers. The Vision platform performs a rigorous assessment to authenticate submissions and eliminate false claims with over 35 checks across 12 fraud categories. Model and serial number matching of the recalled product, location verification, and image analysis occur within a fully digital workflow so claims can be adjudicated faster.

“Our partnership with Recall Results makes product recall processes faster, more secure, and easier for both businesses and consumers,” said Craig Stack, President and Founder at Truepic. “By implementing virtual inspection software, legitimate claims can be verified quickly and remotely while safeguarding against fraud. Truepic Vision ensures more efficient recalls, reduces operational costs, and helps deliver the right resolution without unnecessary delays. Together, we’re leveraging advanced technology to simplify and accelerate product recall operations.”

“The partnership with Truepic represents a significant advancement in recall management,” said John McFerron, CEO of Recall Results. “By integrating image authentication technology to existing fraud protection measures, we’re not only enhancing operational efficiencies but also strengthening client support and trust. This collaboration also reflects our commitment to leveraging innovative solutions and pursuit of best practices.”

A Shared Commitment to Consumer Protection

As a leading provider of product recall solutions, Recall Results has helped brands uphold product safety and consumer welfare commitments during recalls. Partnering with Truepic provides an additional layer of accuracy, security, and operational efficiency throughout the recall process. Verifiable photos and videos submitted through Truepic Vision allow the owners of defective or dangerous products to prove malfunction and ownership more effectively. This facilitates faster resolutions without unnecessary procedures, ultimately enhancing consumer protection and safety protocols.

About Truepic

Truepic is dedicated to verifying reality in the AI era with industry-leading image authenticity technology. Truepic’s advanced solutions empower organizations to remotely and securely verify authenticated digital content. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

About Recall Results

Recall Results is an industry-leading provider of innovative recall management solutions, dedicated to ensuring consumer safety and brand preservation. Our advanced recall technology and expert teams streamline the entire recall process, from detection to resolution, minimizing disruption and maximizing compliance. From recall communication, notice design and implementation, to product recall call center, product logistics, recall data management services, and more, Recall Results offers comprehensive recall solutions for its clients. Through strategic expertise, transparency and accountability, we deliver tailored solutions that prioritize consumer welfare while safeguarding brand reputation. Businesses that partner with Recall Results rely on our unwavering commitment to excellence and proven track record of success in recall management across a variety of industries.

