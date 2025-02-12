MyAbroadMDs Announces Global Awards of Distinction for English-Speaking Medical Practitioners

MyAbroadMDs Recognizes Top Doctors Providing Critical Healthcare Access for Travelers, Expats, and Students Worldwide

Our mission is to ensure no traveler feels vulnerable when seeking care abroad. By providing Curated Doctor Directories (CDD) before departure, we empower travelers with confidence and peace of mind.” — Cori cohen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyAbroadMDs ( www.myabroadmds.com ), the global leader in proactive travel healthcare planning, today announced the recipients of its Global Award of Distinction for English-Speaking Medical Practitioners. This novel honor recognizes healthcare professionals who deliver outstanding care to international travelers, expatriates, students, and individuals traveling abroad—ensuring seamless healthcare access without language barriers.Excellence in International Medical CareThis year's award recipients demonstrate exceptional dedication to patient-centered,culturally competent care:✔ Dr. Simon Gordon (Cabinet Medical Gordon, South of France) – Delivers personalizedmedical care in the South of France, ensuring visitors receive comprehensive treatment ina comfortable, understanding environment.✔ Dr. Andrés León (MedVisit, Spain) – T ransforms urgent care delivery in Barcelona andMadrid through 24/7 on-call medical services, bringing English-speaking doctors directlyto patients' accommodations.✔ Dr. Silvia Eva Kurpanik (E-Health Institute, Florence) – Directs a multilingual, full-servicemedical practice in Florence, supporting tourists, students, and expatriates withcomprehensive healthcare services.✔ Unidad Médica Angloamericana (Madrid, Spain) – Operates a premier multi-specialtyclinic offering expert care across more than 20 specialties, ensuring continuous care forinternational patients.Transforming Healthcare Access for TravelersHistorically, travelers have faced uncertainty when seeking medical care abroad, often relying on reactive last-minute online searches, hotel recommendations, or word-of-mouth referrals. MyAbroadMDs is revolutionizing this approach by providing members with curated doctor directories (CDD) tailored to their destination/itinerary and medical needs before departure."Our mission extends beyond connecting travelers with doctors—we ensure no one feels vulnerable when seeking care abroad," says Cori Cohen, Founder of MyAbroadMDs."Whether you're studying in Florence, retiring in the South of France, or embarking on a global adventure across Europe, Asia, or Africa, you deserve access to high-quality medical care that addresses both your medical and cultural needs. By providing travelers with curated English -speaking physician directories before departure, we empower them with peace of mind to explore the world confidently."Beyond Medicine: Commitment to Global CareEach award recipient demonstrates dedication to bridging cultural and language gaps in healthcare, ensuring international patients receive both expert treatment and emotional support.Dr. Gordon emphasizes the importance of personalized care: "My practice focuses on understanding each patient's background and helping them navigate an unfamiliar healthcare system with confidence."Dr. León views this recognition as validation of MedVisit's mission: "International patients often struggle with language barriers and complex healthcare systems. MedVisit eliminates these challenges by providing direct access to trusted, English-speaking doctors, ensuring comprehensive care when far from home."Dr. Kurpanik values the cultural exchange inherent in her practice: "Treating international patients allows me to experience diverse cultures while providing essential medical support."The Unidad Médica team emphasizes its understanding of international patients: "Our experience living abroad informs our approach to patient care, ensuring we address both medical and cultural needs effectively."As international travel evolves and there is a trend to relocate abroad, reliable healthcare access remains a critical yet often overlooked necessity. MyAbroadMDs addresses this challenge by connecting travelers with trusted, English-speaking medical professionals before their journey begins. From executives managing chronic conditions to students studying abroad and families seeking peace of mind, MyAbroadMDs ensures seamless navigation of foreign healthcare systems.Through the Global Awards of Distinction, MyAbroadMDs celebrates exceptional medical professionals who share its vision of creating a worldwide network where quality healthcare transcends borders.About MyAbroadMDsMyAbroadMDs leads the global healthcare sector in transforming international medical care access. By offering pre-departure access to curated directories of English-speaking doctors and medical resources across more than 150 countries, MyAbroadMDs empowers travelers, students, and expatriates to navigate international healthcare with confidence.The company provides enterprise solutions, including white-label services for study abroad programs, corporate travel departments, luxury concierge services, and international relocation firms.For more information, visit www.myabroadmds.com Media Contact:Terry McGillDirector of Communications and MediaPress@myabroadmds.com

