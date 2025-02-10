Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Urges Public to Observe Safer Internet Day Tuesday, Feb. 11

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley encourages the public to observe Safer Internet Day which is Tuesday, Feb.11, worldwide.

South Dakota’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), which is part of the Attorney General’s Office, is one of 61 ICAC Task Forces throughout the nation that are participating in Tuesday’s observance. This year’s theme is Parenting Tips for Online Safety.

“I encourage parents to have conversations with their children about internet dangers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Office and its ICAC Task Force are committed to ensuring a better internet for everyone.”

In 2024, the South Dakota ICAC Task Force received a total of 1,850 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online sexual exploitation of children. The Task Force conducted 900 investigations involving the online sexual exploitation of children and made 92 arrests with nine of those arrests being for hands-on sexual offenses. 

Tips for parents on internet safety can be found here: https://www.icactaskforce.org/Pages/InternetSafety.aspx, and https://saferinternetday.us/.

