Governor Newsom sponsors legislation to provide interest for disaster-affected homeowners

The legislation, authored by Assemblymember John Haradebian (D-Pasadena), seeks to correct an inequity in current law that allows lenders to collect interest on insurance funds held in escrow after a disaster.

“Homeowners, not insurance companies, should receive the interest earned on their insurance payouts. Many Angelenos devastated by these wildfires have lost nearly everything; they are struggling and need every bit of financial support. This bill puts people over profits, ensuring that rightful insurance payments go to those who need them most,” said Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena).

After a disaster, insurance payouts are held in escrow until rebuilding is complete, which can take months or even years. During this time, these funds can accrue significant interest.

While California law requires lenders to pay homeowners interest on escrowed funds for property taxes and insurance, it does not extend this requirement to insurance payouts held in escrow. This legislation would amend state law to explicitly require lenders to pay homeowners the interest earned on post-loss insurance payouts, just as they do for other escrowed property expenses

Why this matters

✅ Fairness: Homeowners should receive the interest their insurance funds generate—not lenders.

✅ Disaster recovery: Provides much-needed financial support for wildfire victims rebuilding their homes and communities.

✅ No new burdens on lenders: Simply aligns insurance payout escrow rules with existing California escrow interest law.

✅ Protecting homeowners’ rights: Ensures insurance funds are treated the same as other escrowed property expenses.

This legislation ensures that homeowners benefit from the interest earned on insurance funds, particularly those impacted by California’s most destructive wildfires.

Speeding recovery, helping survivors

Today’s announcement adds to the Governor’s work to cut red tape, remove onerous permitting requirements, and help speed rebuilding and recovery from the Los Angeles firestorms. On January 12, Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act permitting requirements and review.

Cutting red tape to help rebuild Los Angeles faster and stronger. Governor Newsom issued an executive order to streamline the rebuilding of homes and businesses destroyed — suspending permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Coastal Act. The Governor also issued an executive order further cutting red tape by reiterating that permitting requirements under the California Coastal Act are suspended for rebuilding efforts and directing the Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with the Governor’s executive orders. The Governor also issued an executive order removing bureaucratic barriers, extending deadlines, and providing critical regulatory relief to help fire survivors rebuild, access essential services, and recover more quickly.

