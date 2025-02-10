Submit Release
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for February 12th and 13th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 12th & 13th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3CGh5eQ

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference this week, with a group of OTCQX and OTCQB companies presenting over the course of two days,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today’s resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform.”

February 12th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM ET Yellow Cake Plc (OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA)
10:30 AM ET Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
11:00 AM ET Horizon Copper Corp. (OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU)
11:30 AM ET Q2 Metals Corp. (OTCQB: QUEXF | TSXV: QTWO)
12:00 PM ET Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (OTCQB: RSGOF | TSXV: RSM)
12:30 PM ET Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
1:30 PM ET Equity Metals Corporation (OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY)
2:00 PM ET Luca Mining Corp. (OTCQX: LUCMF| TSXV: LUCA)
3:00 PM ET Founders Metals Inc. (OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)

February 13th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM ET Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ARREF | TSX: ARG)
11:00 AM ET Lion Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCQB: LCGMF| CSE: LEO)
11:30 AM ET Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC)
12:00 PM ET DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR)
1:00 PM ET Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
1:30 PM ET Red Pine Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: RDEXF | TSXV: RPX)
3:00 PM ET Outcrop Silver Corporation (OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


