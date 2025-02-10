Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/10/25-2/14/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 10 – Feb. 14, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 10

10:00 a.m. Meet with the Washington City Youth City Council

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 a.m. Legislative Meetings

Location: Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:00 a.m. Boards & Commission meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Tiara Auxier

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Lt. Gov. Henderson

Location: Salt Lake City

1:15 p.m. 3rd District Judicial Interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:15 p.m. Meet with Judge Ted Stewart

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Feb. 12

9:30 a.m. Speak to Local Leadership Academy

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Meet with Zions Bank CEO Paul Burdis

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet with Institute for Progress Co-Founder Alec Stapp

Location: Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Red Bull Soapbox Race Press Conference

Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol

Media Access 

2:00 p.m. Legislative Meetings

Location: Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Feb. 13

10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Speak at MountainWest Capital Network Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City 

Media Access

Friday, Feb. 14
1:30 p.m. Olympic Organizing Committee Announcement
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access 


Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 10 – Feb. 14, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 10

8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature

Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Feb. 11

8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:00 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Speak at Springville Museum of Arts High School Art Show

Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox
Location: Salt Lake City

1:15 p.m. 3rd District Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol 

Wednesday, Feb. 12

No public meetings

Thursday, Feb. 13

10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meet and Greet Davis Tech Students of the Year

Location: Governor’s Reception, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. North Capitol Building tour

Location: North Capitol Building

Friday, Feb. 14

9:00 a.m. Attend Utah Indian Health Advisory Board meeting

Location: Utah State Capitol

