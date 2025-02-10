NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/10/25-2/14/25
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 10 – Feb. 14, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 10
10:00 a.m. Meet with the Washington City Youth City Council
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 a.m. Legislative Meetings
Location: Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Feb. 11
9:00 a.m. Boards & Commission meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Tiara Auxier
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Lunch with Lt. Gov. Henderson
Location: Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. 3rd District Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with Judge Ted Stewart
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 12
9:30 a.m. Speak to Local Leadership Academy
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Meet with Zions Bank CEO Paul Burdis
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Institute for Progress Co-Founder Alec Stapp
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Red Bull Soapbox Race Press Conference
Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
2:00 p.m. Legislative Meetings
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Speak at MountainWest Capital Network Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
Media Access
Friday, Feb. 14
1:30 p.m. Olympic Organizing Committee Announcement
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 10 – Feb. 14, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 10
8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature
Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Feb. 11
8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:00 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Speak at Springville Museum of Arts High School Art Show
Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox
Location: Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. 3rd District Judicial Interviews
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Feb. 12
No public meetings
Thursday, Feb. 13
10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet and Greet Davis Tech Students of the Year
Location: Governor’s Reception, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. North Capitol Building tour
Location: North Capitol Building
Friday, Feb. 14
9:00 a.m. Attend Utah Indian Health Advisory Board meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
