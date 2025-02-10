NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 2/10/25-2/14/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule Feb. 10 – Feb. 14, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, Feb. 10 10:00 a.m. Meet with the Washington City Youth City Council Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 1:30 a.m. Legislative Meetings Location: Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 11

9:00 a.m. Boards & Commission meeting Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 11:10 a.m. Meet with Rep. Tiara Auxier Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Lunch with Lt. Gov. Henderson Location: Salt Lake City 1:15 p.m. 3rd District Judicial Interviews Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 3:15 p.m. Meet with Judge Ted Stewart Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz Location: Senate President’s Office, Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 12 9:30 a.m. Speak to Local Leadership Academy Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol 10:15 a.m. Meet with Zions Bank CEO Paul Burdis Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Meet with Institute for Progress Co-Founder Alec Stapp Location: Utah State Capitol 1:30 p.m. Red Bull Soapbox Race Press Conference Location: South Steps, Utah State Capitol Media Access 2:00 p.m. Legislative Meetings Location: Utah State Capitol Thursday, Feb. 13 10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 11:15 a.m. Meet with Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Speak at MountainWest Capital Network Entrepreneur of the Year Award Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City Media Access Friday, Feb. 14

1:30 p.m. Olympic Organizing Committee Announcement

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule Feb. 10 – Feb. 14, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, Feb. 10 8:30 a.m. Team meeting

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 9:30 a.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Speak at Realtor Day at the Legislature Location: Little America Hotel, Salt Lake City 1:30 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:00 p.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Federal Affairs Gordon Larsen Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 11 8:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leaders Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 9:00 a.m. Boards & Commission Meeting Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 9:30 a.m. Speak at Springville Museum of Arts High School Art Show Location: Rotunda, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 12:00 p.m. Lunch with Governor Cox

Location: Salt Lake City 1:15 p.m. 3rd District Judicial Interviews

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz Location: President Adam’s Office, Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Feb. 12 No public meetings Thursday, Feb. 13 10:00 a.m. Legislative Strategy meeting Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Meet and Greet Davis Tech Students of the Year Location: Governor’s Reception, Utah State Capitol 11:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 1:00 p.m. North Capitol Building tour Location: North Capitol Building Friday, Feb. 14 9:00 a.m. Attend Utah Indian Health Advisory Board meeting Location: Utah State Capitol

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.