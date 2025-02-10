Sapphire Technologies and Tulip Compression Private Limited Join Forces to Advance Clean Energy in India

Strategic Alliance Propels Energy Efficiency Initiatives in India's Natural Gas Industry

CERRITOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies , a leader in energy recovery systems for hydrogen and natural gas applications, has announced a strategic expansion into India with its partnership with Tulip Compression Private Limited (TCPL), a prominent provider of energy solutions in the region’s natural gas industry. Together, the companies aim to deploy Sapphire’s FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander (FIT) technology to India, addressing critical energy infrastructure challenges while advancing the country’s clean energy ambitions.

As India’s natural gas sector continues to expand, with over 24,000 kilometers of pipelines supporting industrial growth, the need for sustainable solutions has never been greater. By leveraging Sapphire’s cutting-edge FIT technology and TCPL’s extensive industry expertise to transform pressure regulation stations into clean energy assets — the two companies have outlined an ambitious plan to deploy over 150 FIT systems across India in the coming years, which could result in a total reduction of 300,000 CO2e per year, marking a significant impact in advancing India’s decarbonization goals.

“Partnering with Tulip Compression Private Limited is an exciting milestone as we expand into one of the world’s most dynamic energy markets,” said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies. “India’s growing natural gas sector offers immense opportunities to deploy FIT technology, addressing inefficiencies while driving sustainability and economic growth. Together with TCPL, we aim to create a significant impact on India’s journey towards a cleaner energy future.”

“Deploying state-of-the-art FIT technology in the Indian market for energy recovery shall significantly contribute to cost efficiency across the ecosystem,” said Rajkumar Sachdeva, Director of Tulip Compression Private Limited. “This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the industry, as we integrate innovative solutions to meet India’s clean energy aspirations. By addressing challenges across key industrial sectors like steel and fertilizer production and the expanding City Gas Distribution network, we are creating opportunities to deliver both environmental and economic benefits to the natural gas ecosystem.”

By harnessing energy that would otherwise be wasted, the collaboration seeks to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions, and create new revenue opportunities for gas companies. This deployment not only reflects the scale of their commitment but also highlights the potential to create local jobs and promote broader clean energy adoption. With the success of this initiative, the partnership is poised to expand into neighboring South Asian markets, further advancing Sapphire’s mission to drive global decarbonization.

About Sapphire Technologies

Sapphire Technologies is driving global decarbonization through developing and manufacturing energy recovery systems that harness the power of gas expansion to produce reliable and clean electricity. Sapphire Technologies’ systems are designed to convert energy wasted in pressure reduction processes into electric power without interrupting operations. By recovering this wasted pressure energy, Sapphire Technologies helps customers maximize efficiencies, improve productivity, reduce carbon emissions, offset electrical costs and achieve substantial financial returns. For additional information visit: https://www.sapphiretechnologies.com .



About Tulip Compression Private Limited

Tulip Compression Private Limited (TCPL) is a leading solution provider in the energy sector, with its origins rooted in the natural gas industry. Steered by a management team with over 20 years of experience, the company has earned the trust of the industry through its unwavering commitment to product safety and operational efficiency. TCPL’s expertise includes packaging of reciprocating equipment, lifecycle equipment maintenance, consulting in the energy and related industries, and leveraging AI for diagnostics and monitoring insights. Focused on industrial growth, TCPL emphasizes the principle of ongoing innovation, continually expanding its portfolio with new solutions, such as recent advancements in hydrogen, to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.



