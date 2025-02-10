Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,306 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash I-89 in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:   25A2000989                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION:   St. Albans                 

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  2/10/25  at approximately 08:48 AM

STREET:  I-89 South

TOWN:  Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  109.8

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slippery

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karissa Macomber

AGE:      37

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On 2/10/25 at approximately 08:48 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on I-89 South in the town of Georgia by mile marker 109.8.

 

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a 2017 Toyota Corolla operated by Karissa Macomber, lost control on slippery roads and went off the road into the snow in the median.  Vehicle 1 rolled onto its roof.  Macomber suffered minor injuries, and two juvenile passengers were uninjured.  Macomber herself was not wearing a seatbelt.

 

The case is an active investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993. 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash I-89 in Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more