St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash I-89 in Georgia
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2000989
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 2/10/25 at approximately 08:48 AM
STREET: I-89 South
TOWN: Georgia
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 109.8
ROAD CONDITIONS: Slippery
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Karissa Macomber
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 2/10/25 at approximately 08:48 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on I-89 South in the town of Georgia by mile marker 109.8.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a 2017 Toyota Corolla operated by Karissa Macomber, lost control on slippery roads and went off the road into the snow in the median. Vehicle 1 rolled onto its roof. Macomber suffered minor injuries, and two juvenile passengers were uninjured. Macomber herself was not wearing a seatbelt.
The case is an active investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.
