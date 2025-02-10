St. Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash I-89 in Georgia

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2000989

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2/10/25 at approximately 08:48 AM

STREET: I-89 South

TOWN: Georgia

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 109.8

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slippery

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karissa Macomber

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 2/10/25 at approximately 08:48 AM, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on I-89 South in the town of Georgia by mile marker 109.8.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a 2017 Toyota Corolla operated by Karissa Macomber, lost control on slippery roads and went off the road into the snow in the median. Vehicle 1 rolled onto its roof. Macomber suffered minor injuries, and two juvenile passengers were uninjured. Macomber herself was not wearing a seatbelt.

The case is an active investigation, and any witnesses are encouraged to contact Corporal Marchand at 802-524-5993.