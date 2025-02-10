Turkana Food Recalls Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Turkana Food Inc. is recalling 858 cases of Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The recalled Aleppo Tahini Sesame Paste was distributed in many states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Product details:

- The product packaging is a 16oz plastic jar with a gold lid and gold label marked Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini. - LOT# 120824-01 can be found on the top portion of the jar. - UPC Label 854643003054 marked by a sticker on the side of the jar. - Expiration Date August 2026, which can be found on the top portion of the jar.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling performed by the Ohio Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished products contained Salmonella. The company has ceased production and distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem. Consumers who purchased Aleppo Sesame Paste Tahini With lot code 120824-01 should not consume the product and they are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Turkana Foods Inc. (info@turkanafood.com).