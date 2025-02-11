Roth IAMS earns highest rank from Sourcewell—Sets Benchmark for Excellence in Facility Assessment and Planning Services

For the second time, Roth IAMS proves it is the trusted leader in facilities and asset management.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second time, Roth IAMS has proven it is the trusted leader in facilities and asset management, claiming the top spot as the highest-ranked provider of Facility Assessment and Planning Services by Sourcewell. In a record-breaking year, Roth IAMS outperformed 38 competitors in 2025, more than doubling 2021’s field of 18 and solidifying its position as the go-to partner for education, government, and nonprofit organizations tackling deferred capital renewal and maintenance challenges.

This recognition highlights a growing demand for innovative and cost-effective facilities and asset management strategies. Deferred capital renewal and maintenance has become a global crisis, costing billions annually and straining public sector budgets. By leveraging Sourcewell’s streamlined procurement process, organizations have access to the Roth IAMS services, tools and strategies they need to make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and extend the life of their assets.

Sourcewell, a self-funded government agency dedicated to simplifying procurement for public sector organizations, evaluates vendors using a rigorous competitive process. Roth IAMS stood out across multiple key categories, including:

• Conformance to RFP Requirements: Meeting and exceeding the highest standards in proposal quality.

• Financial Viability and Marketplace Success: Demonstrating stability and a proven track record.

• Ability to Sell and Deliver Solutions: Showcasing exceptional client service and project execution.

• Depth and Breadth of Solutions: Offering comprehensive, tailored services for diverse needs.

• Value-Added Attributes: Providing innovative tools and actionable strategies that deliver results.

“Earning this recognition on back-to-back contracts is a reflection of the dedication and expertise of our team,” said Bill Roth, President and CEO of Roth IAMS and Co-founder of SLAM Technologies. “Deferred capital renewal and maintenance isn’t just a facilities issue—it’s a mission-critical challenge across the public sector. This Sourcewell award confirms that Sourcewell members can count on us to deliver consistent and defensible data, actionable insights and strategies that truly make an impact and help them tell their asset management stories.”

John Caddy, Associate Director of Cooperative Contracts at Sourcewell, echoed this sentiment.

“Roth IAMS continues to set the standard for facility assessment and planning services. Their deep understanding of facilities and asset management, combined with their innovative approach and client-centric focus, is why they continue to be a leader in the industry. Public sector organizations can trust Roth IAMS to deliver measurable value and lasting results.”

This Sourcewell award reaffirms Roth IAMS’ ability to address critical issues in facilities and asset management, empowering public sector clients to focus on their core missions while ensuring their buildings and infrastructure are well-managed, efficient, and sustainable.

About Roth IAMS

Roth IAMS is a Facility and Infrastructure Asset Management company with offices, employees and projects across Canada and the United States. We collaborate with clients to provide them with strategies, data, tools, and processes that remove the stress from the annual capital planning and budgeting process. For more information about Roth IAMS and how this award benefits clients, visit www.rothiams.com.

Roth IAMS Media Contact:

Amanda Harper

Marketing & Business Development, Roth IAMS

amanda.harper@rothiams.com

289-834-9531

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization, with over 40 years of dedicated service helping government and education entities operate more efficiently through a variety of solutions.

• Contract purchasing solutions that are competitively solicited nationally, offering hundreds of awarded contracts.

• Technology solutions for schools created for educators, by educators.

• Regional programs and services to support area schools and communities - such as shared professional services and training opportunities - for our five-county service region in Minnesota.

For questions regarding contract documentation or the solicitation process, please contact:

John Caddy, Associate Director of Cooperative Contracts

Phone: 218-895-4207

Email: john.caddy@sourcewell-mn.gov

