Defending Our Country, LLC, Registers to Federally Lobby for SBCC Equipment

Dr. Brooke Taylor Leads Strategic Efforts to Advance Awareness, Engagement, and Support

I recognize the importance of bridging the gap between innovative industry leaders and decision-makers who are shaping the future of our technology capabilities" — Dr. Brooke Taylor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defending Our Country (DOC), LLC a premier national security and strategic solutions firm, has officially registered to federally lobby on behalf of SBCC Equipment.Founder and CEO Dr. Brooke Taylor expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “I am thrilled to represent SBCC Equipment solutions and its programs. At a time when America must remain competitive in its emerging technology defense solutions, SBCC Equipment provides tested and effective programs that are developed, ready for execution and sustainment, for the United States Air Force – in both peacetime and wartime planning.”As part of her efforts, Dr. Taylor will engage with key stakeholders on Capitol Hill, including members of Congress, defense committees, and relevant government agencies, to advocate for SBCC Equipment's advanced technology solutions. Her extensive background in national security policy and defense strategy uniquely positions her to articulate the critical role SBCC Equipment plays in strengthening U.S. military readiness. By fostering dialogue with policymakers, she aims to elevate awareness of SBCC Equipment's capabilities and ensure decision-makers understand the operational and strategic benefits these solutions provide to the warfighter.The current landscape in Washington, DC, is one of uncertainty as new leadership seeks to build a more efficient government while defense officials prioritize solutions that deliver direct benefits to national security. In such an environment, having an informed and respected voice advocating for SBCC Equipment is paramount. Dr. Taylor's deep understanding of defense policy and her ability to communicate the technical advantages of SBCC Equipment offerings will be instrumental in securing the support needed to advance the company's mission.“Ensuring that SBCC Equipment has a strong presence in Washington is essential to fostering the relationships and policy discussions that will drive long-term success,” Dr. Taylor added. “Having worked extensively in national security and defense, I recognize the importance of bridging the gap between innovative industry leaders and decision-makers who are shaping the future of our technology capabilities.”Defending Our Country, LLC, specializes in providing clients with strategic solutions and high-level expertise in national security and foreign policy. Drawing on an extensive career spanning the private sector, academia, and service to both the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government, the firm is uniquely positioned to navigate the evolving security landscape. Please visit www.docbrooke.net ###For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Brooke Taylor please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

