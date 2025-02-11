Bryce Custer, Appalachian Basin Expert, to Speak at Upcoming AI Energy Conference

Bryce Custer, SIOR, CCIM

PENN VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryce A. Custer, SIOR, CCIM, an expert in Appalachian Basin commercial real estate and AI data center site selection, is set to speak at the Appalachian AI Energy Conference on May 21, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh. This highly anticipated event will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and the unique opportunities it presents to the Appalachian region.

About Bryce Custer

With over 30 years of experience in site selection, economic incentives, and corporate real estate, Custer brings a wealth of knowledge to the conference. As the founder of Ohio River Corridor, LLC, he specializes in site selection and development projects along the Ohio River in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. His expertise spans various industries, including petrochemicals, plastics, steel manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Conference Highlights

At the conference, Custer will share his insights on why the Appalachian Basin is poised to be a major benefactor of the data center boom. He is expected to highlight the region's advantages, including:

• Low-cost abundant energy (natural gas)

• Existing infrastructure

• Low risk of natural disasters

• Land availability

• Government incentives

• Favorable regulatory environment

The Importance of AI Data Centers

Custer's presentation comes at a crucial time for the industry. By 2029, data centers are projected to require between 35 and 85 GW of power, a demand that the current US grid may struggle to meet. His expertise in the region's energy landscape will be invaluable as the industry seeks solutions to this growing challenge.

Custer’s Perspective

"I'm looking forward to sharing the significant AI Data Center opportunities that are occurring in the Appalachian Basin," Custer stated. His unique insights into the region's potential for AI infrastructure development are expected to be a highlight of the conference.



About the Speaker

Bryce Custer, founder of Ohio River Corridor, LLC is also affiliated with NAI Spring (Ohio) and NAI Burns Scalo (West Virginia / Pennsylvania), members of the NAI Global network, offering a comprehensive range of corporate and industrial real estate services. He holds professional designations including SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors) and CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Custer is also a board member of Shale Crescent USA (2018 – 2026) and an active participant in regional development groups throughout the Ohio River Corridor/Appalachian region.

The Appalachian AI Energy Conference promises to be an insightful event for those interested in the future of AI infrastructure and energy in the Appalachian region. For more information about the conference and to register, please visit the Appalachian AI Energy Conference website.

