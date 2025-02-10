Attempted Homicide of Richard J. Donovan Correctional Center Officer Under Investigation

SAN DIEGO – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the alleged attempted homicide of a peace officer at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Center (RJD).

On Feb. 9, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., incarcerated person Nelson Barrera allegedly used an improvised weapon to stab an officer, striking the officer’s protective vest twice. The officer was able to leave the area and call for assistance. Staff immediately responded and blocked Barrera in his cell.

The injured officer was treated and medically cleared at the institution and is resting at home.

Staff made several unsuccessful attempts to persuade Barrera to relinquish the weapon. Barrera then punched a security window and injured his arms and hands. Eventually, without force, he gave staff two improvised weapons and allowed himself to be handcuffed and treated by the institutions medical staff at Triage Treatment Area.

Barrera was transferred to another institution. Prison officials are currently investigating the incident. The case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for possible felony prosecution.

Peer support and Employee Assistance Program services are being offered to employees. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association was notified.

Barrera was received from San Francisco County on April 20, 2011. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death.

