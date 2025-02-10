Submit Release
Career Opportunities and Working Conditions in Slovenian Science

SLOVENIA, February 10 - A similar survey was conducted in 2012 by the then Commission for Women in Science. Therefore, the Commission for Equal Opportunities in Science has now prepared an online questionnaire in both Slovenian and English to take a closer look at the working conditions, incentives and obstacles for employees in scientific research in Slovenia.

We kindly invite you to participate in the survey, as you will thus significantly contribute to the insight into the current state of science and at the same time enable the study of the differences that have emerged between the two surveys. The anonymity of the responses is guaranteed, as the collected data will be completely confidential and will be accessible in non-aggregated form only to the researchers.

We would like to include as many people as possible who work in science and/or higher education in Slovenia in the survey, which is why the questionnaire is in Slovenian and English. All those who were active in science and/or higher education in Slovenia in the past and are currently retired or continuing their careers in other fields, abroad, are also warmly invited to participate. For any additional information, please contact the President of the Commission, Dr Kristina Žagar Soderžnik.

The survey in English is available at the web link.

Career Opportunities and Working Conditions in Slovenian Science

