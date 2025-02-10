AMA Triangle Launches Their First Hands-On AI Workshop For Marketers

This course empowers you to approach AI with a strategic mindset, transforming it into a powerful asset for organizational success with an immersive approach.

NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Marketing Association (AMA) Triangle is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new program, “Empowering Marketers with AI: A Hands-On Workshop.” This comprehensive 7-week program, is designed for marketing professionals eager to lead AI initiatives with confidence and strategic vision. The workshop will equip participants with the skills to identify and leverage high-impact AI opportunities that align with business goals, enabling data-driven decision-making and enhancing organizational success.The program includes a deep dive into emerging AI tools, offering practical training on content marketing, SEO tools, design tools, and AI image creation, among others. The focus on governance ensures that attendees learn best practices for maintaining brand authenticity, communicating transparency, and managing AI efforts effectively.Designed for aspiring leaders, this workshop provides the knowledge and tools to become internal AI champions, aligning team goals and expertise for cohesive AI implementation. By the end of the program, participants will be prepared to lead and innovate, driving their organizations towards a successful AI-driven future.Start Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (90-minute sessions)Format: Online (Webinar)Duration: 7 WeeksAdmission:Early Bird (Now to February 15, 2025):Members: $55.00Non-Members: $65.00Standard (February 15 to Launch Day):Members: $65.00Non-Members: $75.00What to Expect:This workshop provides a practical and immersive experience in AI-driven marketing. Tailored for forward-thinking marketing professionals, the program is structured to teach participants how to:Grounding your AI workflow in the point of view of your businessDeveloping and scaling market research to support segmentation and persona creation for targeted marketing campaigns.Generating marketing assets like emails, blogs, and ad campaigns while leveraging AI to ideate and iterate based on results.Tailoring output to suit your unique perspective on brand guardrails, writing style, and more.The series culminates in a multi-step workflow that integrates market research, persona development, and the creation of tailored marketing assets while maintaining brand authenticity and control.AI is reshaping the future of marketing, and this workshop empowers professionals to stay ahead of the curve. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI platforms and receive step-by-step guidance from expert instructors to apply these tools effectively in their organizations.“This program is not just about understanding AI tools—it’s about transformation,” said Becky Lee, VP of Programming of AMA Triangle. “Participants will leave with actionable insights and proven strategies to champion AI initiatives and align their team’s goals for seamless adoption.”Registration:Space is limited to ensure an engaging and interactive experience. Reserve your spot today at AMA Triangle's event page.AMA Triangle is the leading professional association for marketers in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area. Dedicated to advancing the field of marketing, AMA Triangle offers networking opportunities, professional development resources, and events that inspire growth and innovation in the marketing community.

