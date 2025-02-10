Beware of Fake Online Casinos and Other Illegal Operators

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2025

If you see a Facebook or other social media ad for an online version of Dakota Dunes Casino, Casino Regina, or any other land-based casino in Saskatchewan, don't click on it. Scammers use these types of fake ads to defraud people by stealing credit card numbers and other banking information.

"None of the land-based casinos in Saskatchewan have a legitimate online version, and people who see these types of ads on their social media channels are strongly advised not to click on them," Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) Vice President of Gaming Steve Tunison said. "Saskatchewan people who wish to gamble online can do so safely and securely on PlayNow.com, which is the only legal online gaming platform in our province."

If you spot one of these fake ads, report it promptly and directly to the online channel where it appeared, such as Facebook.

"Scam ads are an ongoing issue for land-based casinos across North America, including Casinos Regina and Moose Jaw and casinos operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA)," Tunison said. "The scammers illegally use the logos, images, and branding of these casinos, stolen from the casinos' websites, to create the fake ads."

Saskatchewan people are reminded to always be wary when it comes to social media and other online offers and ads and to guard their credit card, banking and other personal information carefully.

