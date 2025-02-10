Celebrate Family Day Weekend with Free Fishing February 15-17

CANADA, February 10 - Released on February 10, 2025

This Family Day weekend, why not get out on the ice and go fishing? It's the perfect way to enjoy some family fun outside and the best part is - no angling licence required!

Free Fishing Weekend applies to all provincial waterbodies that allow sportfishing. All other regulations apply, including possession limits, and if you plan to take fish out of the province, you will need a valid Saskatchewan angling licence.

"In Saskatchewan, we are blessed to have some of the best sportfishing anywhere, right here in our backyard," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity to discover - or rediscover - our beautiful province and the fun of angling with friends and family."

To make the most of your angling experience, keep these important things in mind:

Always, safety first! Be aware of ice thickness before travelling on it. Check out the Winter Ice Safety Fact Sheet for tips and ice thickness guidelines.

Some waterbodies have lake-specific rules and regulations so check the Anglers Guide.

Clean, drain and dry all your gear to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species.

Don't litter! Remove all garbage from the ice and dispose of it properly.

To find out more about fishing in Saskatchewan, check the Saskatchewan Anglers Guide, available wherever fishing licences are sold or online at saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

-30-

For more information, contact: