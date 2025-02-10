Long-Term Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPWR) Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact Grabar Law Office

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Monolithic have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current Monolithic shareholders who have held shares of the Company’s stock since prior to February 8, 2024, have standing to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers and potentially a court approved incentive award if appropriate, at no cost to them whatsoever. Click here to learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/.

WHY: A recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc., via certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Monolithic’s voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (ii) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (iii) Monolithic had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic supplied to Nvidia; (iv) Monolithic’s relationship with Nvidia - the Company's most important customer - had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic’s failure to adequately address such issues; and (v) as a result of the above, Monolithic was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you have held Monolithic shares since prior to February 8, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/mpwr-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or Mia Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/095e26b5-da04-4598-8413-8cb47e60a6a7

Joshua H. Grabr Our Attorney

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.