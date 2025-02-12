Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Strengthens Nationwide Sales Leadership with Global Logistics Expert

Jade Alfieri - Nationwide Sales Manager

Seasoned Professional with 11 Years of International Experience Joins Sobel’s Miami Branch to Drive Nationwide Sales and Client Growth

Sobel is excited to bring my global logistics expertise, strengthening client relationships, optimizing shipping solutions, and driving growth with seamless, efficient strategies.” — Sobel Net

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is proud to welcome a seasoned logistics professional to its leadership team, further strengthening its position as a premier provider of international shipping solutions. With over 11 years of experience across Brazil, Spain, and the United States, this accomplished industry expert brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep understanding of global trade.Born in São Paulo, Brazil, and having lived in Europe for seven years, Sobel’s new Nationwide Sales Manager has developed a unique global perspective and an ability to navigate complex international markets. Holding dual citizenship with Italy, they seamlessly bridge cross-border logistics, providing clients with seamless and efficient shipping solutions.Fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, they excel in building strong client relationships across diverse markets. Their educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Foreign Trade from São Paulo State Technological College and a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Avila University in Kansas City, providing a solid foundation in international trade and business strategy.With a proven track record in import/export operations, contract negotiations, and sales strategy development, Sobel’s new sales leader is committed to optimizing logistics solutions and driving business growth. Their expertise in pricing, global shipping coordination, and client-focused strategies makes them a vital asset to the Sobel team."As we continue expanding our nationwide presence, having a leader with such extensive international experience and a deep understanding of the logistics landscape is invaluable," said a spokesperson from Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. "Their ability to navigate diverse markets, foster strong client partnerships, and deliver tailored shipping solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to provide seamless global logistics."In their role as Nationwide Sales Manager based in Sobel’s Miami branch, they will spearhead sales initiatives, enhance client engagement, and ensure that businesses receive top-tier logistics services tailored to their unique needs.Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. remains committed to delivering best-in-class logistics solutions, leveraging industry expertise and global insights to support businesses in an increasingly interconnected world.For more information, please contact:Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.100 North Centre Avenue, Suite #302Rockville Centre, NY 11570Tel: +1-888-670-4191

