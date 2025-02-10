Inspiration4 Astronaut Chris Sembroski Joins Titans Space Industries as Founding Chief Astronaut

Christopher Sembroski Titans Spaceplane and Titans OrbitalPort Space Station in Low-Earth Orbit Titans Spaceplane Design Overview Titans Spaceplane Passenger Cabin Details MoonBound End-to-End Cis-Lunar Transportation System

Chris Sembroski was a member of the first all-civilian space mission, spending three days in Earth orbit, completing 47 orbits of the Earth.

I am incredibly excited to join Titans Space and contribute to their mission of making access to space safe, efficient, and affordable. Titans Space is poised to revolutionize space travel...” — Chris Sembroski, Titans Space, Chief Astronaut

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI) , an innovator in commercial space exploration, announced today that Inspiration4 astronaut and aerospace engineer Chris Sembroski will lead the company's astronaut corps as Founding Chief Astronaut. He previously served as an advisor.Sembroski, a member of the first all-civilian space mission who spent three days in Earth orbit, completing 47 orbits of the Earth, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to TSI as it prepares to launch unparalleled space exploration experiences for civilian astronauts, starting in 2029.In his new executive role, Sembroski will spearhead astronaut training and safety protocols for TSI’s revolutionary space tourism and exploration missions, bringing his unique experience and expertise to the forefront of the company's ambitious plans.Sembroski, a U.S. Air Force veteran and experienced aerospace engineer, gained international recognition as a crew member of the historic Inspiration4 mission. His journey aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon showcased the potential of commercial spaceflight and further inspired the next generation of spacefarers. Sembroski's deep expertise in mission operations, safety, and human spaceflight will be invaluable as TSI advances its space mission programs and other pioneering initiatives.“Chris is a true citizen astronaut and a perfect fit for our company,” said Neal S. Lachman, CEO of TSI. “Having flown on Inspiration4, which achieved an orbital altitude of approximately 585 kilometers – higher than even the International Space Station – and secured its place as the fifth-highest human spaceflight in history, Chris brings invaluable first-hand knowledge of human spaceflight. As our Chief Astronaut, Chris will play a crucial role in shaping the astronaut training and experience for our missions and ensuring the highest safety standards for our crews and passengers.”Driving the Future of Space Tourism and Commercial SpaceflightTSI’s space tourism offerings include OrbitalLoop and EarthLoop, two next-generation experiences aboard the ultraluxurious Titans Spaceplane.OrbitalLoop is a three-day adventure where 24 citizen astronauts will spend 2.5 days in zero gravity, witnessing approximately 40 sunrises and sunsets at a 500-kilometer altitude.For those seeking a shorter yet equally transformative journey, EarthLoop (at $395,000 per person) offers a five-hour experience, including three hours in weightlessness, providing breathtaking views of Earth from space at a 300-kilometer altitude.As Chief Astronaut, Sembroski will guide civilian astronauts through a tailored preparation program, ensuring they feel confident and comfortable for these extraordinary journeys.Sembroski’s experience aboard Inspiration4, where he conducted scientific experiments and educational outreach from orbit, will help shape a comprehensive astronaut preparation program.“Flying to space with Inspiration4 was a life-changing experience, and I’m excited to help others prepare for their own journeys beyond Earth,” said Sembroski. “I am incredibly excited to join Titans Space and contribute to their mission of making access to space safe, efficient, and affordable. Titans Space is poised to revolutionize space travel and open it up to millions of people. I believe that space exploration is essential to the future of humanity, and I am committed to helping Titans Space realize its goals,” Sembroski continued. "Imagine a future where families can experience the awe of spaceflight together – the Titans spaceplane offers a safe and efficient way to reach orbit, making it possible for parents to share this incredible adventure with their children."As part of his role, Sembroski will also collaborate with TSI engineers and designers to refine the human-spaceflight interface, ensuring that spacecraft cabins, controls, and procedures are optimized for both trained astronauts and first-time space travelers. His work will contribute to enhancing crew comfort, operational efficiency, and safety across all TSI missions.Building a World-Class Astronaut Training and Development ProgramIn his executive role as Chief Astronaut, Sembroski will also oversee the Titans Space Academy and the Titans Space Society.“Having Chris lead the Titans Space Academy is a perfect match," said Lachman. "His enthusiasm for space is infectious, and his experience will be invaluable in developing programs that truly prepare aspiring citizen astronauts.”The Titans Space Academy will be an immersive educational program designed to inspire and prepare TSI's citizen astronauts. This training will include excursions to some of TSI's technology partners and the company's factories and facilities, but also microgravity adaptation, emergency procedures, spacecraft systems familiarization, and mission-specific simulations. By leveraging his first-hand knowledge, Sembroski will ensure that future commercial astronauts are equipped with the skills and confidence to fully embrace their journey beyond Earth. The academy will offer a variety of programs and experiences, including simulated spaceflights, space environment training, and instruction in the fundamentals of space science and technology. Most parts of the academy will be open to anyone with a passion for space, regardless of their background or experience.“I'm working with TSI on setting up the Titans Space Academy," said Sembroski. "This is a chance to share the wonder of spaceflight with people from all walks of life and to help them prepare for the incredible journey of becoming a citizen astronaut. It's about making space accessible and fostering a new generation of explorers.”Doug Kohl, Founding COO of TSI, added, “Chris is a natural leader, a gifted communicator, and incredibly well-connected in the aerospace community around the world. He has a unique ability to connect with people and share his passion for space. He will be a tremendous ambassador for our human spaceflight program and help us share the Titans Space vision with the world.” Kohl continued, "As a Professor at Embry-Riddle instructing graduate students on human spaceflight, Chris, leveraging his experience on the Inspiration4 mission, will play a critical role in training our citizen astronauts at the Titans Space Academy."In addition to the Titans Space Academy, TSI will also offer the Titans Space Society, an exclusive group reserved for Titans Astronauts , TSI's ultra-high-net-worth anchor customers and founding investors. The Society provides members with unique experiences and opportunities, including priority access to TSI spaceflights, curated space-themed events, and a private network of like-minded individuals.TSI's ambitious plans include the development of a reusable spaceplane and a state-of-the-art space station, both slated for operation by 2029. To achieve this, TSI is investing $1 billion through 2025 in the initial phase of development, including the construction of advanced factories and facilities across the U.S., as well as the continued development of its spaceplane and space station. Best known for his role as Mission Specialist on the historic Inspiration4 mission in 2021, Sembroski spent three days in space, completing 47 orbits as part of the first all-civilian crew which was organized by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments and the incoming NASA Administrator under President Trump's new administration. With degrees in aeronautics and a career dedicated to advancing aerospace innovation, he has contributed to groundbreaking projects like Blue Origin's New Glenn program and teaches as an adjunct faculty member at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Sembroski’s journey reflects a lifelong passion for human spaceflight, from launching model rockets in college, leading teams through simulated missions at U.S. Space Camp, to advocating for space policy in Washington, D.C. He continues to inspire the next generation through his work as a speaker, educator, and industry leader, embodying the spirit of generosity and exploration. His experience, expertise, and global network will be vital to TSI's success.About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries is a privately held company dedicated to developing innovative and cost-effective space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space tourism. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, Titan Space Industries' founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. in 2025 will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.About Doug Kohl, Founding COO, Titans Space IndustriesDoug Kohl brings over four decades of experience in aerospace operations to Titans Space Industries, with a significant portion of his career dedicated to human spaceflight. His extensive involvement in 100+ Space Shuttle missions, where he honed his expertise in launch processing, mission control, and astronaut support, provides him with a unique understanding of the complexities and challenges inherent in human spaceflight operations.Doug's background makes him the industry's most well-suited expert as COO to help lead the development and execution of Titans Space's spaceplane and spaceflight program, which shares operational similarities with the Space Shuttle program in terms of launch procedures, ground support, and mission profile. Doug's insights are invaluable in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the Titans spaceplane, the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station, and the overall success of the company's ambitious space projects and missions.About Neal S. Lachman, Founding CEO, Titans Space IndustriesNeal Lachman is a pioneering technologist with 35+ years of business experience. Neal Lachman's journey into the space industry began at age 22 with a phone call to PanAmSat in 1992, inquiring about satellite transponder capacity. This initial foray marked the start of his enduring fascination with space technology. His entrepreneurial spirit led him and two brothers to secure three digital satellite broadcast licenses in 1995, establishing his presence in the satellite communications sector.In the late 1990s, Lachman and his brothers founded InternetHyperGate, a pioneering satellite broadband venture. The company invested more than $2.5 million in engineering, development, and marketing, achieving widespread visibility in Q4-1999 through daily commercials on major news networks like CNN and CNBC. This initiative played a crucial role in raising awareness of satellite broadband technology until the dot-com crash in April 2000.Since 2000, Lachman has been a prominent figure in pioneering industries like Fiber to the Home (FTTH) when there were zero homes connected with fiber, recognizing its potential to revolutionize internet access. Lachman's forward-thinking approach and history of space and telecommunications ventures align with Titans Space's ambitious projects that include developing and operating spaceplanes, space stations, and other spacecraft.

