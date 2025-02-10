Banking-as-a-Service Market to Reach $60 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 17% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Factors such as increase in use of digital transformation technology in banks, streamlining financial services, and improving the fund transaction service drive the growth of the banking-as-a-service market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Banking-as-a-Service Market by Component (Platform and Service), Type (API-based Bank-as-a-service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-service), and Provider (Banks, FinTech Corporations, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "banking-as-a-service market" was valued at $12.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $60.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2024 to 2033.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14258

The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market has experienced robust growth driven by key factors such as rising demand for seamless financial services integration, advancements in fintech, and the adoption of digital banking solutions. Businesses are increasingly leveraging BaaS platforms to enhance customer experience through innovative banking offerings like embedded payments, digital wallets, and lending services. Regulatory support fostering open banking initiatives has further accelerated market expansion, enabling collaboration between traditional banks and non-banking entities. Additionally, the widespread adoption of APIs allows third-party developers to build customer-centric solutions, driving efficiency and innovation. The growing reliance on cloud technology also contributes to scalability and cost-effectiveness, attracting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, challenges like cybersecurity risks and compliance complexities may slightly impede growth. Nevertheless, the market is poised for sustained expansion, fuelled by continuous technological advancements and the increasing need for financial inclusion globally.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $12.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $60.0 billion CAGR 17.0% Segments covered Component, Type, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in use of digital transformation technology in banks Streamlining financial services Improving the fund transaction service Opportunities Increase in demand for banking-as-a-service infrastructure to improve the business value Restraints High cost of adoption Increase in cyber-attacks





Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/4hsYZvP

The service segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By component, the service segment led the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in 2023, driven by its essential role in enabling businesses to deploy financial solutions efficiently. Services such as platform management, API integration, and compliance support allow companies to offer banking functionalities without building extensive infrastructure. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions has further enhanced scalability and reduced operational costs, making services indispensable for businesses, particularly SMEs, seeking to enhance customer experience. Additionally, the increasing complexity of regulatory and security requirements has amplified the demand for managed services, as companies rely on expert providers to ensure seamless operations. This robust support system has solidified the service segment's position as a critical driver in the BaaS ecosystem.

The API-based Bank as a service segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By type, the API-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) segment captured the largest market share in 2023, driven by its ability to seamlessly integrate banking functionalities into diverse business models. APIs enable third-party providers to access core banking services, such as payments, loans, and account management, without requiring extensive infrastructure. This capability has become critical in fostering innovation and accelerating the delivery of tailored financial solutions to end users. The segment's growth is further propelled by the rising adoption of open banking initiatives globally, which mandate banks to share data securely through APIs, enhancing transparency and competition in the financial sector. Businesses across industries, including e-commerce, fintech, and retail, have increasingly embraced API-based solutions to enhance user experiences and operational efficiency. Additionally, APIs enable rapid scaling and customization of services, catering to the evolving demands of both consumers and businesses. The growing reliance on digital ecosystems and the proliferation of cloud technologies have also reinforced the dominance of API-based BaaS. Moreover, as customer expectations for personalized and real-time financial services grow, API-driven platforms remain at the forefront, empowering businesses to stay competitive while meeting stringent regulatory and security standards. This trend solidifies the segment's leadership in the BaaS market.

The banks segment held a major share of the market in 2023.

By provider, the banks segment held the largest share in the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market in 2023, owing to their established infrastructure, trust, and compliance capabilities. Banks have emerged as key enablers of BaaS by offering their platforms and core banking systems to third-party providers, allowing businesses to embed financial services into their offerings. This approach enables banks to diversify revenue streams while maintaining relevance in the rapidly evolving financial landscape. The extensive customer base and regulatory expertise of traditional banks provide a competitive advantage, ensuring seamless service delivery and adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of open banking initiatives has incentivized banks to leverage their existing assets, such as secure networks and APIs, to partner with fintech companies and other businesses. By doing so, banks facilitate innovation and expand their reach into non-traditional financial sectors. Their ability to handle complex financial operations, coupled with the trust they command among consumers, has solidified their position as the leading providers in the BaaS ecosystem. As the demand for integrated and scalable financial solutions grows, banks are expected to continue playing a pivotal role in driving the market's expansion.

Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14258

North America held a major share of the market in 2023.

By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the region's advanced financial infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital banking solutions, and the presence of leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers. The robust technological ecosystem in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, has facilitated the rapid integration of API-driven financial services across various industries, including retail, fintech, and e-commerce. Additionally, the early adoption of open banking initiatives and supportive regulatory frameworks have fostered innovation and collaboration between traditional banks and non-banking entities. The growing demand for seamless and personalized financial solutions among tech-savvy consumers has further propelled the adoption of BaaS in the region. Moreover, the strong presence of key market players offering scalable and secure BaaS platforms has solidified North America’s leadership in this market. The increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, coupled with the region’s high internet penetration and smartphone usage, has also contributed significantly to revenue generation. As businesses continue to leverage BaaS for competitive advantage, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global BaaS market.

Leading Market Players: -

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Block, Inc.

Bnkbl Ltd

ClearBank Ltd

Green Dot

MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd

Solaris SE

Starling Bank

Stripe, Inc.

Treasury Prime

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Banking-as-a-service market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the banking-as-a-service market outlook from 2023 to 2033 to identify the prevailing banking-as-a-service market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the banking-as-a-service market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global banking-as-a-service market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Banking-as-a-Service Market Key Segments:

By Type

API-based Bank-as-a-service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-service

By Provider

Banks

FinTech Corporations

Others

By Component

Platform

Service

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Accounting Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Automated Teller Machine Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Deployment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Refinance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Lenders, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Blockchain Finance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

API Banking Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Deployment, by Enterprise Size: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Advanced Authentication in Financial Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Enterprise Size, by Authentication Method: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Articles

Banking Blog

BFSI Blog





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.