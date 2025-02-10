Attorney General, DCI Issue Public Safety Statement On Discovery of Opioids, Fentanyl in Marijuana

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 7, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are warning the public about the discovery this week in Eastern South Dakota of marijuana that appears to have been laced with opioids and possibly Fentanyl.

An adult male Thursday reported overdose symptoms after smoking marijuana. The marijuana had a blue-white tint to it and a chemical taste. The male subject said he had not felt that way before after using marijuana. The male tested positive for opioids in an emergency room, and further testing will be done to determine if Fentanyl also was included. The male subject has recovered.

“Drugs that are dangerous and addictive are controlled and made illegal for public health and safety reasons,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is an especially dangerous time, and the public is encouraged not to engage in the use of marijuana and controlled substances, and if after taking these controlled substances and feeling sick, immediately seek medical attention.”

Since this is an on-going investigation, the name of the community has not yet been released.

-30-